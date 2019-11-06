Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Xerox Holdings Corporation    XRX

XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(XRX)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 11/06 01:58:04 pm
37.465 USD   +3.01%
11/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/05XEROX : Considers Takeover Offer for HP
DJ
11/05Tech Flat as Uber Weighs -- Tech Roundup
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Potential Xerox Bid For HP Weighs Down Bond Prices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 01:24pm EST

By Matt Wirz

Xerox Holdings Corp.'s potential takeover of HP Inc. provided a lift to shareholders of both companies Wednesday. For bondholders, not so much.

The planned cash-and-stock offer from Xerox could be funded in part by borrowing more debt. That prospect sent bond prices for both the potential target and acquirer tumbling.

HP's $1.2 billion bond due 2041 fell about 7.5% to 105 cents on the dollar following a report in The Wall Street Journal about the possible acquisition. HP currently has a triple-B investment-grade credit rating, but Xerox has a double-B credit rating, which places it on the highest rung of the junk-debt category.

Xerox's bond due 2039 fell to about 99 cents on the dollar from 104 cents on Tuesday, according to data from MarketAxess. The bonds had risen Tuesday after the company's announcement that it would sell a 25% stake in its joint venture with Fujifilm Holdings Corp. for $2.3 billion.

HP stock jumped about 11% Wednesday morning, while Xerox rose about 1%.

Printer manufacturer Xerox is part-owned by activist investor Carl Icahn, and the company has been cutting costs this year while pursuing a large acquisition. The market value of HP, which principally makes personal computers, had dropped about 10% this year before the Journal's report.

Xerox will have about $2.7 billion of cash on hand and $4.3 billion of debt at the end of the year, after accounting for the Fujifilm stake sale and a bond payment coming due in December, according to research firm CreditSights. HP has a market value of $27 billion.

U.S. government bond yields slid lower Wednesday, retracing part of the selloff earlier in the week when detente in the U.S.-China trade war prompted risk-on trading. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note recently traded at 1.823%, according to Tradeweb, down from 1.865% Tuesday. Yields fall as bond prices rise.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, dropped slightly to 90.79 Wednesday from 90.80 Tuesday after a two-day rally.

Write to Matt Wirz at matthieu.wirz@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.05% 1.10691 Delayed Quote.-3.43%
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION 6.74% 5066 End-of-day quote.20.16%
HP INC. 10.57% 20.34 Delayed Quote.-10.07%
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P. -2.09% 66.786 Delayed Quote.19.50%
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC. 1.40% 348.58 Delayed Quote.62.67%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.48% 97.98 End-of-day quote.1.34%
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION 2.56% 37.3 Delayed Quote.75.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION
11/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/05XEROX : Considers Takeover Offer for HP
DJ
11/05Tech Flat as Uber Weighs -- Tech Roundup
DJ
11/05Xerox and Chegg gain while Shake Shack and Myriad retreat
AQ
11/05Drop in Consumer-Goods Imports Points to Slower U.S. Growth
DJ
11/05GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : ArcelorMittal, Adecco, Pandora, Samsung
11/05XEROX : Restructures FUJIFILM Relationship
AQ
11/05XEROX HOLDINGS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Stat..
AQ
11/05WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
11/05Xerox Exits Fuji Venture For $2 Billion -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 088 M
EBIT 2019 1 144 M
Net income 2019 725 M
Debt 2019 3 890 M
Yield 2019 2,77%
P/E ratio 2019 11,7x
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,30x
EV / Sales2020 1,31x
Capitalization 7 964 M
Chart XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Xerox Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 36,33  $
Last Close Price 36,37  $
Spread / Highest target 18,2%
Spread / Average Target -0,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Visentin Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven John Bandrowczak President & Chief Operating Officer
Keith Cozza Chairman
William F. Osbourn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Naresh K. Shanker Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION75.46%7 964
CANON INC.3.36%29 225
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION20.16%19 006
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-0.48%6 922
INGENICO GROUP91.48%6 547
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION3.85%4 966
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group