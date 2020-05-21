Xerox Holdings Corporation : Declares Dividend on Common and Preferred Stock

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on Xerox Holdings Corporation Common Stock. The dividend is payable on July 31, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2020.

The board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $20 per share on the outstanding Xerox Holdings Corporation Series A Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on July 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 15, 2020.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) makes every day work better. We are a workplace technology company building and integrating software and hardware for enterprises large and small. As customers seek to manage information across digital and physical platforms, Xerox delivers a seamless, secure and sustainable experience. Whether inventing the copier, Ethernet, the laser printer or more, Xerox has long defined the modern work experience. Learn how that innovation continues at xerox.com.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit https://www.news.xerox.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/xerox, http://www.facebook.com/XeroxCorp, https://www.instagram.com/xerox/, http://www.linkedin.com/company/xerox, http://www.youtube.com/XeroxCorp.

Xerox® is a trademark of Xerox Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200521005661/en/