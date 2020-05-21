Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Xerox Holdings Corporation    XRX

XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(XRX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xerox Holdings Corporation : Declares Dividend on Common and Preferred Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 03:02pm EDT

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on Xerox Holdings Corporation Common Stock. The dividend is payable on July 31, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2020.

The board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $20 per share on the outstanding Xerox Holdings Corporation Series A Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on July 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 15, 2020.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) makes every day work better. We are a workplace technology company building and integrating software and hardware for enterprises large and small. As customers seek to manage information across digital and physical platforms, Xerox delivers a seamless, secure and sustainable experience. Whether inventing the copier, Ethernet, the laser printer or more, Xerox has long defined the modern work experience. Learn how that innovation continues at xerox.com.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit https://www.news.xerox.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/xerox, http://www.facebook.com/XeroxCorp, https://www.instagram.com/xerox/, http://www.linkedin.com/company/xerox, http://www.youtube.com/XeroxCorp.

Xerox® is a trademark of Xerox Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION
03:02pXEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Declares Dividend on Common and Preferred Stock
BU
02:48aJOHN ELKANN : Elkann's Fiat Chrysler Deals Come Under Some Pressure -- WSJ
DJ
05/20Fiat Chrysler's Elkann Struck Two Big Deals; One Died, the Other Is Threatene..
DJ
05/13Fiat Chrysler's Agnelli Family Sees Sale of Insurance Business Fold -- WSJ
DJ
05/12Fiat's Agnelli Family Sees $9 Billion Sale of Insurance Business Falter
DJ
05/11XEROX : Important Update for Xerox Annual Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
05/11XEROX : Important Update for Xerox Annual Meeting of Shareholders; Change to a '..
AQ
05/11XEROX : Annual Meeting of Shareholders Changed to a "Virtual" Meeting
AQ
05/08XEROX : Important Update for Xerox Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
05/07XEROX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 346 M
EBIT 2020 590 M
Net income 2020 4,00 M
Debt 2020 1 524 M
Yield 2020 5,82%
P/E ratio 2020 32,6x
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,71x
EV / Sales2021 0,66x
Capitalization 3 671 M
Chart XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Xerox Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 20,00 $
Last Close Price 17,24 $
Spread / Highest target 50,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Visentin Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven John Bandrowczak President & Chief Operating Officer
Keith Cozza Chairman
William F. Osbourn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Naresh K. Shanker Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION-52.86%3 671
CANON INC.-26.12%21 490
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION-5.62%18 375
INGENICO GROUP26.03%8 368
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-36.33%5 121
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.-15.41%4 649
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group