XG Technology Inc

XG TECHNOLOGY INC (XGTI)
  Report  
01/09 03:32:50 pm
0.414 USD   +3.73%
Blog Post: IMT Vislink Talks SATCOM: 2018 Review, 2019 Outlook

01/09/2019 | 03:19pm EST

As one of the leading global vendors of satellite communications services to clients in broadcast & media, law enforcement, public safety and defense, IMT Vislink was recently invited by SatnewsMagazine to provide our view on the current state of the SATCOM industry-where we are now, the key trends driving the industry, and what is in store for 2019. Satnews is a leading publisher of satellite news, events, publications, research and other satellite industry information in both commercial and military enterprises worldwide. That story, contributed by IMT Vislink Product Manager David Edwards, appears below, and can also be read in its original PDF format at this link.

Read more…

Disclaimer

xG Technology Inc. published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 20:18:03 UTC
Technical analysis trends XG TECHNOLOGY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Roger G. Branton Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
John Bayly Payne President & Chief Operating Officer
Susan G. Swenson Non-Executive Chairman
Mike Johnson Vice President-Engineering
Richard L. Mooers Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XG TECHNOLOGY INC28.33%7
CISCO SYSTEMS0.53%194 271
QUALCOMM-0.83%68 414
NOKIA OYJ4.57%33 973
ERICSSON1.33%29 034
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS3.89%18 986
