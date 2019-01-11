Blog Post: IMTDragonFly Powers Vicareo RefCams at 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship

[Attachment]IMTDragonFly transmitters and diversity receive systems powered Vicareo RefCam™ units that were worn by referees at the Alabama-Clemson matchup of the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship on January 6th. RefCams were affixed to four referees' hats, providing a similar camera view as the refs' own line of sight. The cameras were worn by the line judge, field judge, side judge, and back judge. The CFP National Championship game, broadcast by ESPN, took place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

Read the full post…