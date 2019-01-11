Log in
XG TECHNOLOGY INC (XGTI)
Blog Post: IMTDragonFly Powers Vicareo RefCams at 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship

01/11/2019 | 11:39am EST

[Attachment]IMTDragonFly transmitters and diversity receive systems powered Vicareo RefCam™ units that were worn by referees at the Alabama-Clemson matchup of the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship on January 6th. RefCams were affixed to four referees' hats, providing a similar camera view as the refs' own line of sight. The cameras were worn by the line judge, field judge, side judge, and back judge. The CFP National Championship game, broadcast by ESPN, took place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

Read the full post…

Disclaimer

xG Technology Inc. published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 16:38:08 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Roger G. Branton Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
John Bayly Payne President & Chief Operating Officer
Susan G. Swenson Non-Executive Chairman
Mike Johnson Vice President-Engineering
Richard L. Mooers Non-Executive Director
