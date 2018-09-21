Log in
XG Technology Inc    XGTI

XG TECHNOLOGY INC (XGTI)
xG Technology : IMT Vislink Highlights from IBC 2018

09/21/2018 | 08:29pm CEST

IMT Vislink wrapped up a very successful appearance at IBC this week in Amsterdam. IBC is one of the two leading and largest trade shows in the broadcasting calendar. It provides an excellent forum and stage for companies and people to get together, look at future trends, learn about new technologies, lead customers into purchasing and upgrading to the latest products and solutions-and drive vendors towards finalizing next-generation product developments.

For this year's event, IMT Vislink issued several pre-show announcements and debuted an impressive new look to its exhibit space -perfect for showcasing the benefits of our products and solutions. With so many products in our portfolio, we decided to focus on the industry leading solutions that highlight our forward-thinking design and ingenuity.

The standout product of the show was our premium-level HCAM and UltraReceiver LD solution. Customers and the competition alike were blown away by our ability to achieve single-frame end-to-end latency for 4k UHD camera transmission. We are the only vendor that can offer this capability, and booth visitors were able to see a live demonstration of the low latency benefit. Customers can now use a 4k wireless camera just like any other camera, and cut between shots without any fear of latency or seeing the same video shot twice. Users can be innovative with their content production with the added assurance that the HCAM also supports HDR, to really make the pictures stand out and give a much greater realism-what we call immersive viewing.

On the Satcom side of our business, the Advent NewSwift HD 240 was positioned on top of the booth with promotional videos projected on, which was visible across the trade show hall announcing our presence. The 2.4m NewSwift is a light weight antenna system designed to meet the highest standards of reliability and functionality.

Click here to read more about the products and solutions we showcased at IBC.

Disclaimer

xG Technology Inc. published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 18:28:01 UTC
