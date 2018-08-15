Log in
XG TECHNOLOGY INC (XGTI)
xG Technology Inc : XG Technology, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

08/15/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2018 / XG Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: XGTI) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 15, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-29F928F3B9295.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Roger G. Branton Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Gary D. Cuccio Chairman
Mike Johnson Vice President-Engineering
Richard L. Mooers Non-Executive Director
John C. Coleman Director & President-Federal Business Unit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XG TECHNOLOGY INC-62.65%10
CISCO SYSTEMS14.88%205 751
QUALCOMM2.20%95 257
ERICSSON32.40%25 885
ARISTA NETWORKS INC15.23%20 149
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS33.94%19 691
