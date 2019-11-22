Xiabuxiabu Catering Management China : SHARE PURCHASE PURSUANT TO THE RSU SCHEME
11/22/2019
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 520)
SHARE PURCHASE PURSUANT TO THE RSU SCHEME
Reference is made to the announcements of Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated 28 January 2016, 22 July 2016, 17 November 2016 (the "Announcement"), 25 November 2016, 26 January 2017, 30 June 2017, 29 March 2018, 8 May 2018 and 7 September 2018 regarding, among others, the appointment of Computershare Hong Kong Trustees Limited as the RSU Trustee and share purchases pursuant to the RSU Scheme. Unless otherwise specified, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.
In November 2019, the Company gave an instruction to the RSU Trustee to purchase a maximum of 360,000 Shares on market at a volume weighted average price of no more than HK$9.10 per Share during the period from 21 November 2019 to 29 November 2019. The Shares so purchased will be used as awards for the RSU Participants.
On 21 November 2019, the RSU Trustee further purchased an aggregate of 360,000 Shares from the market to hold on trust for the benefit of the RSU Participants pursuant to the RSU Scheme and the RSU Trust Deed. Details of the Shares purchased and held by the RSU Trustee on trust are as follows:
Trade dates:
21
November 2019
Settlement dates:
25
November 2019
Total number of Shares purchased:
360,000
Percentage of the Shares purchased to the
Approximately 0.03%
total number of Shares in issue as at the
date of this announcement:
Average consideration per Share (including
HK$8.9087
brokerage, stamp duty, trading fee and
transaction levy):
Total consideration of the Shares purchased:
HK$3,207,132.00
Balance of Shares held by the RSU Trustee:
- prior to the purchase
12,041,861
- immediately after the purchase
12,401,861
No instructions to purchase Shares had been given to the RSU Trustee and no Shares had been purchased under the RSU Scheme where dealings in the Shares by Directors were prohibited under any code or requirement of the Listing Rules and all applicable laws from time to time.
As at the date of this announcement, 6,079,557 RSUs have been awarded to the RSU Participants and 3,764,391 RSUs remained outstanding pursuant to the RSU Scheme. The Board will constantly review and determine at its absolute discretion such number of RSUs to be awarded to the RSU Participants under the RSU Scheme with such vesting conditions as the Board may deem appropriate.
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. HO Kuang-Chi and Ms. ZHAO Yi as executive Directors; Ms. CHEN Su-Yin and Mr. ZHANG Chi (Ms. LI Jie as his alternate) as non-executive Directors; and Ms. HSIEH Lily Hui-yun, Mr. HON Ping Cho Terence and Ms. CHEUNG Sze Man as independent non-executive Directors.
