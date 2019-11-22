Xiabuxiabu Catering Management China : SHARE PURCHASE PURSUANT TO THE RSU SCHEME

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd.

呷哺呷哺餐飲管理（中國）控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 520)

SHARE PURCHASE PURSUANT TO THE RSU SCHEME

Reference is made to the announcements of Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated 28 January 2016, 22 July 2016, 17 November 2016 (the "Announcement"), 25 November 2016, 26 January 2017, 30 June 2017, 29 March 2018, 8 May 2018 and 7 September 2018 regarding, among others, the appointment of Computershare Hong Kong Trustees Limited as the RSU Trustee and share purchases pursuant to the RSU Scheme. Unless otherwise specified, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

In November 2019, the Company gave an instruction to the RSU Trustee to purchase a maximum of 360,000 Shares on market at a volume weighted average price of no more than HK$9.10 per Share during the period from 21 November 2019 to 29 November 2019. The Shares so purchased will be used as awards for the RSU Participants.

On 21 November 2019, the RSU Trustee further purchased an aggregate of 360,000 Shares from the market to hold on trust for the benefit of the RSU Participants pursuant to the RSU Scheme and the RSU Trust Deed. Details of the Shares purchased and held by the RSU Trustee on trust are as follows: