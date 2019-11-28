Xiamen International Port : CONNECTED TRANSACTION - DISPOSAL OF EQUITY INTEREST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. 廈 門 國 際 港 務 股 份 有 限 公 司 XIAMEN INTERNATIONAL PORT CO., LTD* (A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 3378) CONNECTED TRANSACTION - DISPOSAL OF EQUITY INTEREST The Board announces that on 28 November 2019, Xiamen Port Development (a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) has entered into the Equity Transfer Agreement with China Tally, pursuant to which Xiamen Port Development has agreed to dispose of 17% equity interest in Xiamen Tally to China Tally for a consideration of approximately RMB35,982,100. Since China Tally is a substantial shareholder of Xiamen Tally, an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, China Tally is a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules. Accordingly, the Equity Transfer constitutes a connected transaction of the Company under the Listing Rules. As the highest applicable Relevant Ratio (other than the profits ratio) is more than 0.1% but less than 5%, the Equity Transfer is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements as set out in Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules, but is exempted from independent Shareholders' approval. The Directors (including all the independent non-executive Directors) have approved the entering into of the Equity Transfer Agreement and the Equity Transfer contemplated thereunder. Principal terms of the Equity Transfer Agreement are summarised below: Date 28 November 2019 Parties (a) Xiamen Port Development as seller; and (b) China Tally as purchaser. Subject matter 17% equity interest in Xiamen Tally held by Xiamen Port 1

Development as at the date of the Equity Transfer Agreement. Upon completion of the Equity Transfer, the equity interest in Xiamen Tally will be held by Xiamen Port Development as to 69% and China Tally as to 31%, and it will continue to be a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Consideration The consideration of approximately RMB35,982,100 for the Equity Transfer was determined by Xiamen Port Development and China Tally in good faith after arm's length negotiations with reference to the following values as set out in the Valuation Report and as approved by the relevant state-owned assets management authorities in Xiamen: (i) the appraised value of Xiamen Tally's entire equity interest of approximately RMB211,659,300 as at the benchmark assessment date of 31 December 2018; and (ii) the corresponding value of the Target Equity of approximately RMB35,982,100 as at the said benchmark assessment date. Payment terms China Tally shall pay (i) 50% of the consideration within five working days after the Equity Transfer Agreement comes into effect; and (ii) the remaining 50% of the consideration within ten working days after completion of the relevant registration of the Equity Transfer with the relevant market supervision and administration authorities in the PRC. Completion Pursuant to the Equity Transfer Agreement, the rights and obligations attached to the Target Equity will be novated and assumed by China Tally with effect from the date of completion of the Equity Transfer. INFORMATION OF XIAMEN TALLY Xiamen Tally is a limited liability company established in Xiamen City, Fujian Province on 23 March 2005 with a registered capital of RMB17,000,000, which is an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and is principally engaged in cargo and container tallying, tallying of container stuffing and devanning, cargo measurement, vessel water gauge measurement, supervision of container loading and unloading, as well as tallying information consultation services and other related services. According to the audited consolidated financial statements of Xiamen Tally which were prepared in accordance with the Chinese Enterprises Accounting Standards, (i) the total book value of the assets of Xiamen Tally as at 31 December 2018 amounts to approximately RMB89,685,863; and (ii) the net profits (both before and after taxation) of Xiamen Tally for the years ended 31 December 2017 and 31 December 2018 are as follows: For the year ended 31 For the year ended 31 December 2017 (in RMB) December 2018 (in RMB ) Net profits before 25,540,822 34,950,010 taxation 2

Net profits after 19,863,216 26,053,251 taxation FINANCIAL EFFECT OF THE DISPOSAL OF THE TARGET EQUITY AND USE OF PROCEEDS The Group expects to recognise a gain of approximately RMB25,416,991 before deduction of relevant expenses arising from the Equity Transfer to be incurred by Xiamen Port Development, representing the difference between the consideration of approximately RMB35,982,100 for the Equity Transfer and the carrying amount of the net asset value of the Target Equity of approximately RMB10,565,109 as at 31 December 2018. The Company currently intends to apply the net proceeds from the Equity Transfer towards the Group's general corporate purposes. REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS FOR THE ENTERING INTO OF THE EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENT As domestic tallying is a highly competitive industry, the Board is of the view that the entering into of the Equity Transfer Agreement and the Equity Transfer contemplated thereunder is beneficial to the Group and the Shareholders as a whole as the Equity Transfer could (i) enable the Group to benefit from the synergy effect of the operation network and shipowners' resources from China Tally and its related companies after the Equity Transfer for promoting the transformation and upgrading of Xiamen Tally; and (ii) preserve the cash reserve of Xiamen Port Development for its specialised operation of other related logistics services. The Directors (including all the independent non-executive Directors) have approved the entering into of the Equity Transfer Agreement and the Equity Transfers contemplated thereunder. They have considered the terms of the Equity Transfer Agreement and are of the view that the same are on normal commercial terms, are concluded in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group, and are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Group and the Shareholders as a whole. In this regard, none of the directors is required to abstained from voting on the resolutions passed by the Board for approving the Equity Transfer Agreement and the Equity Transfer contemplated thereunder as required under the Listing Rules and the applicable rules and regulations. LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS Since China Tally is a substantial shareholder of Xiamen Tally, an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, China Tally is a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules. Accordingly, the Equity Transfer constitutes a connected transaction of the Company under the Listing Rules. As the highest applicable Relevant Ratio (other than the profits ratio) is more than 0.1% but less than 5%, the Equity Transfer is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements as set out in Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules, but is exempted from independent Shareholders' approval. GENERAL 3

The Group is the largest port terminal operator in Xiamen, the PRC. It is also the only group providing full scale port integrated logistics services in Xiamen. The Group is principally engaged in, inter alia, (i) container loading and unloading and storage for international and domestic trade; (ii) bulk/general cargo loading and unloading and storage for international and domestic trade; and (iii) port integrated logistics services, which mainly include shipping agency, tallying, tugboat-assisted berthing and unberthing and port-related logistics in Xiamen. Xiamen Port Development is principally engaged in the provision of the loading/unloading and storage of bulk and general cargo, port integrated logistics services (including shipping agency, tugboat services, transportation services, tallying services and other ancillary logistics services), trading services of commodities, as well as the sale of building materials in Xiamen. DEFINITIONS In this announcement, the following expressions have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise: "Board" the board of Directors of the Company; "China Tally" China Ocean Shipping Tally Co., Ltd* (中國外輪理貨有限公 司), a company incorporated in the PRC which is principally engaged in port tallying, port management and economic and trade consultation businesses; "Company" Xiamen International Port Co., Ltd* (廈門國際港務股份有限公 司), a joint stock limited company incorporated in the PRC, the H Shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange; "connected person" has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules; "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company; "Equity Transfer" the sale of the Target Equity to China Tally by Xiamen Port Development pursuant to the Equity Transfer Agreement; "Equity Transfer the agreement dated 28 November 2019 entered into between Agreement" China Tally and Xiamen Port Development in respect of the Equity Transfers; "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries; "Hong Kong" The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC; "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; 4

"PRC" the People's Republic of China which, for the purpose of this announcement, excludes Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan; "Relevant Ratios" the five ratios as set out in Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules; "RMB" Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC; "Share(s)" shares of nominal value RMB1.00 each in the share capital of the Company; "Shareholder(s) " holder(s) of Shares; "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; "Target Equity" The 17% equity interest in Xiamen Tally held by Xiamen Port Development as at the date of the Equity Transfer Agreement; "Valuation Report" the valuation report dated 16 September 2019 produced by a registered and qualified independent valuer in Beijing City with respect to the appraised value of the 17% equity interest in Xiamen Tally as at 31 December 2018 using a revenue-based valuation method; "Xiamen Port Xiamen Port Development Co., Ltd* (廈門港務發展股份有限公 Development" 司), a jointly stock limited company established in PRC which is a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, whose A shares are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange since April 1999 and is held as to 55.13% by the Company; "Xiamen Tally" Xiamen Ocean Shipping Tally Co., Ltd. * ( 廈門外輪理貨有限公 司), a company incorporated in the PRC which is an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company; and ''%'' per cent. "Xiamen Tally" By order of the Board Xiamen International Port Co., Ltd Cai Changzhen Company Secretary Xiamen, the PRC, 28 November 2019