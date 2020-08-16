Xiamen International Port : INSIDE INFORMATION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is made by Xiamen International Port Co., Ltd* (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

On 15 August 2020, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has been notified by Xiamen Port Holding Group Co., Ltd.* (廈門港務控股集團有限公司) ("Xiamen Port Holding", a wholly state-owned company incorporate in the People's Republic of China, which is the controlling shareholder of the Company), after studied by the CPC Fujian Provincial Committee and the Fujian Provincial People's Government, the Fujian Provincial People's Government has expressly approved in writing on even date that the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the People's Government of Fujian Province (福建省人民政府國有資產監督管理委員會) ("Fujian SASAC") intends to organise and establish Fujian Province Port Group Limited Liability Company ("Fujian Port Group") and integrate the state-owned assets relating to port and shipping businesses of Fujian SASAC and the various prefectural-level cities within the province into Fujian Port Group, of which Xiamen Port Holding will be institutionalised and integrated into Fujian Port Group as a wholly-owned subsidiary. According to the above approval, the Board expects that such integration would involve changes of the effective controlling rights of the Company and Xiamen Port Development Co., Ltd.* (廈門港務發展股份有限公司) (a joint stock limited company established in the PRC which is a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, whose A shares have been listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange since April 1999 and is owned by the Company as to approximately 61.89%) (the "Integration Proposal"), where upon completion the ultimate beneficial owner of the Company will be changed from the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Xiamen Municipal People's Government to Fujian SASAC.

As the process of the Integration Proposal is at a very preliminary stage, very limited information as to the details of the Integration Proposal is currently available to the Company. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the H shares of the Company as neither any indication nor binding agreement in respect of the Integration Proposal has been negotiated or entered into as at the date of this announcement.

If any transaction relating to the Integration Proposal proceeds, the Company will comply with its disclosure obligations and make further announcement(s) as and when required in accordance with the Listing Rules.

