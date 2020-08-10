Log in
XIAMEN INTERNATIONAL PORT CO., LTD    3378

XIAMEN INTERNATIONAL PORT CO., LTD

(3378)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xiamen International Port : ISSUE OF SUPER SHORT-TERM NOTES IN THE PRC BY XIAMEN INTERNATIONAL PORT CO., LTD

08/10/2020 | 05:14am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

廈 門 國 際 港 務 股 份 有 限 公 司

XIAMEN INTERNATIONAL PORT CO., LTD*

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3378)

ISSUE OF SUPER SHORT-TERM NOTES IN THE PRC BY

XIAMEN INTERNATIONAL PORT CO., LTD

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rules 13.09(2)(a) and 13.10B of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the Company's announcements dated 29 March 2018, 27 February 2020, 13 March 2020, 22 April 2020, 14 May 2020, 3 June 2020, 2 July 2020 and 20 July 2020 (the "Announcements") and the Company's circular dated 27 April 2018, in relation to the proposed issue of the Super Short-Term Notes. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcements.

The Board is pleased to announce that on 10 August 2020, the Company has completed the issue of the ninth tranche of the Super Short-Term Notes in 2020 with a term of 89 days from the date of issue with a total principal amount of RMB350,000,000 at a fixed interest rate of 2.48% per annum (the "Ninth Tranche Super Short-TermNotes in 2020"). Industrial Bank Co., Ltd. (興業銀行股份有限公司) is the principal underwriter of the Ninth Tranche Super Short-Term Notes in 2020.

As previously indicated, the Company intends to entirely use the net proceeds from the issue of the Ninth Tranche Super Short-Term Notes in 2020 to repay the Company's Fifth Tranche Super Short-Term Notes in 2020 which are immediately due. As previously indicated, the Company's Fifth Tranche Super Short-Term Notes in 2020 were entirely used to repay the Company's Fifth Tranche Super Short-Term Notes in 2019.

In accordance with the relevant PRC laws and regulations, information in relation to the Company and the Ninth Tranche Super Short-Term Notes in 2020 has been published on the websites of Shanghai Clearing House (www.shclearing.com) and China Money (www.chinamoney.com.cn).

1

By order of the Board

Xiamen International Port Co., Ltd

Cai Changzhen

Company Secretary

Xiamen, PRC, 10 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Cai Liqun, Mr. Chen Zhaohui, Mr. Lin Fuguang and Mr. Chen Zhen; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Chen Zhiping, Mr. Fu Chengjing, Mr. Huang Zirong and Ms. Bai Xueqing; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Liu Feng, Mr. Lin Pengjiu, Mr. You Xianghua, Mr. Jin Tao and Mr. Ji Wenyuan.

  • For identification purpose only

2

Disclaimer

Xiamen International Port Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 09:13:12 UTC
