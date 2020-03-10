Xiamen International Port : VOTING RESULTS OF (i) THE DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING AND (ii) THE H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING HELD ON 10 MARCH 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

廈 門 國 際 港 務 股 份 有 限 公 司

XIAMEN INTERNATIONAL PORT CO., LTD*

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3378)

ANNOUNCEMENT

VOTING RESULTS OF (i) THE DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING AND (ii) THE

H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING HELD ON 10 MARCH 2020

The Board is pleased to announce that all the resolution(s) as set out in the notice of the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting and the notice of the H Shareholders' Class Meeting were duly passed at the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting and the H Shareholders' Class Meeting held on 10 March 2020 respectively.

References are made to the supplemental circular (the "Supplemental Circular") dated 22 January 2020, the notice of the first class meeting of the holders of Domestic Shares in 2020 (the "Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting") dated 23 January 2020, the notice of the first class meeting of the holders of H Shares in 2020 (the "H Shareholders' Class Meeting") dated 23 January 2020, and the second notice of the H Shareholders' Class Meeting dated 9 March 2020 of Xiamen International Port Co., Ltd (the "Company"). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Supplemental Circular.

Voting Results of the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting

The Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting was held at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 at 23rd Floor, Conference Room, No. 31 Donggang North Road, Xiamen, PRC. The Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting was conducted by way of poll on the proposed resolution.

The total number of issued Domestic Shares of the Company entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolution proposed at the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting was 1,739,500,000 shares as at the date of the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting. There were no restrictions on any Domestic Shareholders casting votes on the proposed resolution at the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting. In addition, none of the Domestic Shares entitled the holders to attend the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting and abstain from voting in favour of the resolution proposed at the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting, and no Domestic Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on the resolution proposed at the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting. The Domestic Shareholders and authorized proxies holding an aggregate of 1,739,500,000 Domestic Shares with voting rights, representing 100% of the total Domestic Shares with voting rights of the Company were present at the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting.

