Xiamen International Port : VOTING RESULTS OF (i) THE DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING AND (ii) THE H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING HELD ON 10 MARCH 2020

廈 門 國 際 港 務 股 份 有 限 公 司
XIAMEN INTERNATIONAL PORT CO., LTD*
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3378)
ANNOUNCEMENT
VOTING RESULTS OF (i) THE DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING AND (ii) THE
H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING HELD ON 10 MARCH 2020
The Board is pleased to announce that all the resolution(s) as set out in the notice of the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting and the notice of the H Shareholders' Class Meeting were duly passed at the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting and the H Shareholders' Class Meeting held on 10 March 2020 respectively.
References are made to the supplemental circular (the "Supplemental Circular") dated 22 January 2020, the notice of the first class meeting of the holders of Domestic Shares in 2020 (the "Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting") dated 23 January 2020, the notice of the first class meeting of the holders of H Shares in 2020 (the "H Shareholders' Class Meeting") dated 23 January 2020, and the second notice of the H Shareholders' Class Meeting dated 9 March 2020 of Xiamen International Port Co., Ltd (the "Company"). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Supplemental Circular.
Voting Results of the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting
The Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting was held at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 at 23rd Floor, Conference Room, No. 31 Donggang North Road, Xiamen, PRC. The Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting was conducted by way of poll on the proposed resolution.
The total number of issued Domestic Shares of the Company entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolution proposed at the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting was 1,739,500,000 shares as at the date of the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting. There were no restrictions on any Domestic Shareholders casting votes on the proposed resolution at the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting. In addition, none of the Domestic Shares entitled the holders to attend the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting and abstain from voting in favour of the resolution proposed at the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting, and no Domestic Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on the resolution proposed at the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting. The Domestic Shareholders and authorized proxies holding an aggregate of 1,739,500,000 Domestic Shares with voting rights, representing 100% of the total Domestic Shares with voting rights of the Company were present at the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting.
1
The Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting was duly convened in compliance with the requirements of the Company Law of the PRC (the "Company Law") and the provisions of the Articles of Association. The Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting was chaired by Mr. Cai Liqun, Chairman of the Company.
The poll results in respect of the resolution proposed at the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting are set out as follows:
|
|
|
Number of Votes (％)
|
|
Total
|
|
Special Resolution
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
|
Votes Cast
|
1.
|
To consider and approve the proposed
|
1,739,500,000
|
0
|
|
1,739,500,000
|
|
amendments to the Articles of Association
|
( 100% )
|
( 0.00%
|
)
|
|
|
as set out in the notice of the Domestic
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Class Meeting.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As more than 2/3 of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly
|
|
passed as a special resolution.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Voting Results of the H Shareholders' Class Meeting
The H Shareholders' Class Meeting was held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 at 23rd Floor, Conference Room, No. 31 Donggang North Road, Xiamen, PRC. The H Shareholders' Class Meeting was conducted by way of poll on the proposed resolution.
The total number of issued H Shares of the Company entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolution proposed at the H Shareholders' Class Meeting was 986,700,000 shares as at the date of the H Shareholders' Class Meeting. There were no restrictions on any H Shareholders casting votes on the proposed resolution at the H Shareholders' Class Meeting. In addition, none of the H Shares entitled the holders to attend the H Shareholders' Class Meeting and abstain from voting in favour of the resolution proposed at the H Shareholders' Class Meeting, and no H Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on the resolution proposed at the H Shareholders' Class Meeting. The H Shareholders and authorized proxies holding an aggregate of 245,380,153 H Shares with voting rights, representing 24.87% of the total H Shares with voting rights of the Company were present at the H Shareholders' Class Meeting.
The H Shareholders' Class Meeting was duly convened in compliance with the requirements of the Company Law and the provisions of the Articles of Association. The H Shareholders' Class Meeting was chaired by Mr. Cai Liqun, Chairman of the Company.
The poll results in respect of the resolution proposed at the H Shareholders' Class Meeting are set out as follows:
|
|
|
Number of Votes (％)
|
Total
|
|
Special Resolution
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
Votes Cast
|
1.
|
To consider and approve the proposed
|
224,655,000
|
20,725,153
|
245,380,153
|
|
amendments to the Articles of Association as
|
( 91.55% )
|
( 8.45% )
|
|
|
set out in the notice of the H Shareholders'
|
|
|
|
|
Class Meeting.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
As more than 2/3 of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as a special resolution.
Reference is made to the announcement made by the Company on 28 February 2020 in relation to, inter alia, the voting results of the EGM held on 28 February 2020. Further to the passing of the resolutions in relation to the proposed amendments of the Articles of Association at the EGM, the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting and the H Shareholders' Class Meeting, the Company hereby announces that all proposed amendments to the Articles of Association as set out in the Supplemental Circular have been approved by the Shareholders.
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's H share registrar in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer at the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting and the H Shareholders' Class Meeting respectively for the purpose of vote-taking at the aforesaid meetings.
By order of the Board
Xiamen International Port Co., Ltd
Cai Changzhen
Company Secretary
Xiamen, PRC, 10 March 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Cai Liqun, Mr. Chen Zhaohui, Mr. Lin Fuguang and Mr. Chen Zhen; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Zhiping, Ms. Miao Luping, Mr. Fu Chengjing, Mr. Huang Zirong and Ms. Bai Xueqing; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Liu Feng, Mr. Lin Pengjiu, Mr. You Xianghua, Mr. Jin Tao and Mr. Ji Wenyuan.
3
