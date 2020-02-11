Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Xiaomi Corp    1810   KYG9830T1067

XIAOMI CORP

(1810)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

China's Q1 smartphone sales may halve due to coronavirus - analysts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 12:48am EST
FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks are seen in an Apple Store, as China is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Shanghai

China's smartphone sales may plunge by as much as 50% in the first quarter, as many retail shops have closed for an extended period and production has yet to fully resume due to the fast spread of a new coronavirus, according to research reports.

The virus outbreak, which has killed more than 900 people and roiled China's manufacturing industry, comes as top smartphone vendors such as Huawei [HWT.UL] had hoped China's 5G rollout plans this year would help the world's biggest smartphone market rebound after years of falling sales.

"Vendors' planned product launches will be cancelled or delayed, given that large public events are not allowed in China," research firm Canalys said in a note last week.

"It will take time for vendors to change their product launch roadmaps in China, which is likely to dampen 5G shipments."

Canalys expects China's smartphone shipments to halve in the first quarter from a year ago, while IDC, another research firm that tracks the tech sector, forecasts a 30% drop.

Apple Inc said last week it is extending its retail store closures in China and has yet to finalise opening dates, as Foxconn, which assembles iPhones, struggles to fully resume work.

Foxconn received government approval on Monday to resume production at a plant in the city of Zhenghzou, and reopened a major plant in the southern city of Shenzhen. But many others of its factories have yet to resume operation. [L4N2AA0F1]

Huawei, China's biggest smartphone vendor, said its manufacturing capacity is "running normally" without specifying further. But like many other local peers, Huawei relies heavily on third-party manufacturers for production.

If factories cannot resume production to full capacity on time, this could delay brands' ability to bring their newest products to market, analysts said.

Xiaomi Corp, Huawei, and Oppo, three of China's top Android brands, are all expected to announce flagship devices in the first half.

Oppo told Reuters that while the impact of the virus will affect operations at some local factories, "manufacturing capacity can be guaranteed effectively" thanks to its plants overseas.

Xiaomi did not respond to requests for comment.

"The delays in reopening factories and the labour return time will not only affect shipments to stores, it will also affect the product launch times in the mid- and long-term," Will Wong, an IDC analyst, said.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Clarence Fernandez)

By Josh Horwitz

Stocks treated in this article : Apple Inc., Foxconn Technology Co Ltd, Xiaomi Corp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.48% 321.55 Delayed Quote.8.98%
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD End-of-day quote.
XIAOMI CORP End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on XIAOMI CORP
12:48aChina's Q1 smartphone sales may halve due to coronavirus - analysts
RE
02/10EXCLUSIVE : Hundreds of Chinese businesses seek billions in loans to contend wit..
RE
02/10EXCLUSIVE : Hundreds of Chinese businesses seek billions in loans to contend wit..
RE
02/07Exclusive - China's mobile giants to take on Google's Play store
RE
02/07EXCLUSIVE : China's mobile giants to take on Google's Play store - sources
RE
02/02XIAOMI : Youpin unveils Line Friends wireless earbuds
AQ
01/31China virus causes scare for India's smartphone makers
RE
01/31Hong Kong exchange proposes allowing corporate weighted voting rights
RE
01/28XIAOMI : Huawei snatched market share from Apple, local rivals in China in 2019
RE
01/22XIAOMI : Emaar partners with global technology leader xiaomi for 'emaar smart ho..
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 205 B
EBIT 2019 11 020 M
Net income 2019 9 581 M
Finance 2019 32 306 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,3x
P/E ratio 2020 24,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,21x
EV / Sales2020 0,95x
Capitalization 280 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 10,38  CNY
Last Close Price 11,66  CNY
Spread / Highest target 25,8%
Spread / Average Target -11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Lei Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiang Wang President
Yan Qi SVP-Internal Operations & Public Affairs
Shou Zi Chew Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & SVP
Bin Lin Vice Chairman & President-Smartphone Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XIAOMI CORP36 347
APPLE INC.8.98%1 417 087
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%319 566
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD32.00%20 255
FITBIT, INC.1.07%1 726
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 017
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group