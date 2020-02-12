Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Xiaomi Corp    1810   KYG9830T1067

XIAOMI CORP

(1810)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Xiaomi : Expects Higher Revenue for 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 08:03pm EST

By Martin Mou

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp. expects its group revenue for 2019 to exceed 200 billion yuan ($28.7 billion).

Reaching that revenue level would mark another year of top-line growth for Xiaomi. Its revenue jumped 53% to CNY174.92 billion in 2018.

Xiaomi said Thursday it will continue to invest in research and development, maintaining a focus on its "5G+AIoT" strategy.

The company said it plans to spend at least CNY10 billion on research and development in 2020, up from an estimated CNY7 billion for last year.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.05% 6.98341 Delayed Quote.0.12%
XIAOMI CORP End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on XIAOMI CORP
08:03pXIAOMI : Expects Higher Revenue for 2019
DJ
02/11China's Q1 smartphone sales may halve due to coronavirus - analysts
RE
02/10EXCLUSIVE : Hundreds of Chinese businesses seek billions in loans to contend wit..
RE
02/10EXCLUSIVE : Hundreds of Chinese businesses seek billions in loans to contend wit..
RE
02/07XIAOMI : Huawei, Oppo, Xiaomi, and Vivo working on a Play Store alternative for ..
AQ
02/07Exclusive - China's mobile giants to take on Google's Play store
RE
02/07EXCLUSIVE : China's mobile giants to take on Google's Play store - sources
RE
02/02XIAOMI : Youpin unveils Line Friends wireless earbuds
AQ
01/31China virus causes scare for India's smartphone makers
RE
01/31Hong Kong exchange proposes allowing corporate weighted voting rights
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 205 B
EBIT 2019 11 020 M
Net income 2019 9 581 M
Finance 2019 32 306 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,1x
P/E ratio 2020 24,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,20x
EV / Sales2020 0,95x
Capitalization 278 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 10,38  CNY
Last Close Price 11,59  CNY
Spread / Highest target 26,5%
Spread / Average Target -10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Lei Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiang Wang President
Yan Qi SVP-Internal Operations & Public Affairs
Shou Zi Chew Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & SVP
Bin Lin Vice Chairman & President-Smartphone Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XIAOMI CORP39 506
APPLE INC.9.50%1 398 447
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%338 215
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD30.81%19 526
FITBIT, INC.-0.15%1 720
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%994
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group