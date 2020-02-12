Xiaomi : Expects Higher Revenue for 2019

By Martin Mou



Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp. expects its group revenue for 2019 to exceed 200 billion yuan ($28.7 billion).

Reaching that revenue level would mark another year of top-line growth for Xiaomi. Its revenue jumped 53% to CNY174.92 billion in 2018.

Xiaomi said Thursday it will continue to invest in research and development, maintaining a focus on its "5G+AIoT" strategy.

The company said it plans to spend at least CNY10 billion on research and development in 2020, up from an estimated CNY7 billion for last year.

