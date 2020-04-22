Log in
XIAOMI CORPORATION

XIAOMI CORPORATION

(1810)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 04/22
10.12 HKD   +0.80%
09:02pXIAOMI : Seeks to Raise $600 Million via Senior Notes Due 2030
DJ
02:36aFLEXION MOBILE : signs Tales of Wind from Neocraft
AQ
04/20APPLE : Tech companies show some recovery in China after economic fallout
AQ
Xiaomi : Seeks to Raise $600 Million via Senior Notes Due 2030

04/22/2020 | 09:02pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Xiaomi Corp. is raising $600 million in a senior note offering, the proceeds of which it plans to use to repay debt and for general corporate purposes.

The notes that mature in 2030 will carry an annual interest of 3.375%, the Chinese smartphone maker said Thursday.

Xiaomi said it will also use some of the proceeds to respond to "unforeseen events or changing business conditions."

The company, which also produces smart TVs, rice cookers and other gadgets, said late last month that production was disrupted in February and March by the coronavirus pandemic but capacity has since returned to 80%-90% of normal levels.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are among the banks advising Xiaomi on the bond sale.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 205 B
EBIT 2019 10 811 M
Net income 2019 9 703 M
Finance 2019 29 211 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 22,7x
P/E ratio 2020 22,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,94x
EV / Sales2020 0,79x
Capitalization 223 B
Chart XIAOMI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Xiaomi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XIAOMI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 10,58  CNY
Last Close Price 9,25  CNY
Spread / Highest target 48,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Lei Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiang Wang President & Chief Financial Officer
Yan Qi SVP-Internal Operations & Public Affairs
Bin Lin Vice Chairman & President-Smartphone Department
Shou Zi Chew Executive Director & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XIAOMI CORPORATION2.22%31 163
APPLE INC.-8.61%1 174 248
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-0.30%266 763
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-0.93%15 374
FITBIT, INC.2.44%1 795
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.0.00%922
