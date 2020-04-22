Xiaomi : Seeks to Raise $600 Million via Senior Notes Due 2030

By P.R. Venkat



Xiaomi Corp. is raising $600 million in a senior note offering, the proceeds of which it plans to use to repay debt and for general corporate purposes.

The notes that mature in 2030 will carry an annual interest of 3.375%, the Chinese smartphone maker said Thursday.

Xiaomi said it will also use some of the proceeds to respond to "unforeseen events or changing business conditions."

The company, which also produces smart TVs, rice cookers and other gadgets, said late last month that production was disrupted in February and March by the coronavirus pandemic but capacity has since returned to 80%-90% of normal levels.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are among the banks advising Xiaomi on the bond sale.

