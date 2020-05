By P.R. Venkat



Xiaomi Corp. has entered into an agreement to acquire a 27.44% stake in Zimi International Corp. in a cash and share deal.

The Chinese smartphone maker will acquire the stake for $102.84 million of which $25.78 million will be paid in cash and the rest through shares, Xiaomi said late Thursday.

Zimi is a high-tech company focusing on smart hardware, mobile accessories and IoT products.

