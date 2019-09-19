Log in
Xilam Animation : New Financial Director – Financial department reinforcement

09/19/2019 | 12:37pm EDT

Paris, 19 September 2019

Xilam strengthens its finance department with the arrival of

Fabrice Cantou as Chief Financial and Strategy Officer

Xilam Animation (ISIN: FR0004034072, ticker: XIL), an independent producer and distributor of animated programmes, has today announced the arrival of Fabrice Cantou as Chief Financial and Strategy Officer, along with the appointment of François Bardoux as Deputy Chief Operating Officer.

Against the background of particularly fast-moving market conditions for the supply of audiovisual content, Xilam has strengthened its finance department to ensure that it can handle the studio's rapid growth in production volume and development, driven by the acquisition of Cube and accelerating sales to international digital platforms.

Fabrice Cantou, who is 40 years old and a graduate of Kedge Business School and Madrid Media Business School, has been appointed Chief Financial and Strategy Officer. He will report directly to Marc du Pontavice, Chairman and CEO of Xilam. Fabrice has a solid track record in the digital sector, both in France and internationally, and his role will be to oversee Xilam's finances, support acquisitions and anticipate and implement the Group's strategic development.

Fabrice has spent most of his career working in the finance departments of technology companies and online content distributors. In particular, he spent almost 10 years at Dailymotion, contributing to its rapid international growth and, working with senior management, overseeing the company's sale to Orange in 2011 and Vivendi in 2015. More recently, Fabrice has worked for a US company specialising in innovative virtual reality and augmented reality content technologies.

François Bardoux, who joined Xilam in 2016, has been appointed Deputy Chief Operating Officer and will be in charge of production budgets, funding and budget oversight. This is a key role, liaising between Xilam's operational teams and finance department, that will enable the company to manage the finances of its production activities more efficiently.

About Xilam

Xilam is one of Europe's leading animation companies, producing and distributing original children's and family entertainment content across TV, film and digital media platforms. Founded in 1995 by Marc du Pontavice, the award-winningParis-based company owns a catalogue of more than 2,000 animated series episodes and 3 feature films, including such household brands such as Oggy & the Cockroaches, Zig & Sharko, The Daltons, Rolling with the Ronks! and its first preschool property, Paprika. Broadcast in over 190 countries on all the major global children's TV networks, these series are also breaking records on all the major digital platforms, including YouTube with over 300 million views per month, ranking Xilam among the top global content providers in the realm of animation. Xilam

Xilam Animation

57, boulevard de la Villette - 75010 Paris, France / Tel: +33 (0)1 40 18 72 00 / www.xilam.com

Société anonyme (public limited company) with capital of €491,150 - Registered with the Paris Trade and Companies Register under number 423 784 610 - SIRET company registration number: 423 784 610 00051 - NAF business sector code: 5911 A

EU VAT number: FR62423784610

employs over 400 people, including 300 artists, who work in its four studios, located in Paris, Lyon, Angouleme and Hô-Chi-Minh-Ville in Vietnam. Xilam is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, Compartment B - Eligible investment for French Deferred Settlement Service (SRD long) and Equity Savings Plans (PEA).

Contacts

Marc du Pontavice - CEO

Tel: +33 (0) 1 40 18 72 00

Agence SHAN - Alexandre Daudin (Media Relations) / Florent Alba (Investor Relations)

Tél : +33 (0) 1 44 50 51 76 / +33 (0) 1 44 50 51 71

Disclaimer

Xilam Animation SA published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 16:36:01 UTC
