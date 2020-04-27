Log in
Xilam Animation : Scores New Sales in Southern Europe

04/27/2020 | 11:33am EDT

Paris, 27 April 2020

Xilam Animation Scores New Sales in Southern Europe

  • Package deals in Portugal see over 100 hours of content picked

    • up by RTP and Dreamia
    • Sales also secured in Greece and Turkey

Award-winning French animation studio Xilam Animation has secured a wave of new deals in Southern Europe across its portfolio of internationally successful content including a pair of significant package deals in Portugal which will see a total of 100 hours of content head to the territory, and new sales in Turkey and Greece.

In Portugal, public broadcaster RTP has acquired almost 80 hours of programming across Xilam's titles Coach Me If You Can (52x13'), The Daltons (195x7'), Athleticus (60x2'15') along with renewals for both seasons of Floopaloo, Where Are You? (104x13') and What's the Big Idea? (52x5′). Xilam has also scored a new deal with Dreamia for s, its Pay TVchildren's channel Biggs covering over 25 hours across Moka's Fabulous Adventures (78x7') and Hubert & Takako (78x7').

Xilam has inked a deal with Warner Media in Turkey for seasons 5-7 of Oggy and the Cockroaches and Oggy and the Cockroaches - The Movie (1x80') which launched on Boomerang on 6 April. Additionally, local network Minika Cocuk has acquired Athleticus and Moka's Fabulous Adventures for the market which will start airing within this summer.

In Greece, Xilam has signed a free-to-air and VOD deal with public broadcaster ERT for titles including Athleticus; seasons one and two of Floopaloo, Where Are You?; seasons two and three of Zig & Sharko; If I were an Animal (52 x 5'); Paprika and Oggy and the Cockroaches - The Movie.

Morgann Favennec, EVP Distribution at Xilam Animation, said: "As we continue to strengthen our Southern European footprint, these new deals provide a significant boost to our existing presence in the region. We look forward to bringing audiences of all demographics - from pre-schoolers, through to older kids and family audiences - this new wave of titles which are brimming with all the

characteristics Xilam content is known and loved for - engaging storylines, fantastic characters, plenty of humour and lots of heart."

ENDS

For further press information, please contact Charlotte Newcombe at DDA Blueprint: +44 7726 901129 or xilam@ddapr.com

About Xilam

A major player in animation, Xilam is an integrated studio founded in 1999 that creates, produces and distributes original programmes in more than 190 countries for both children and adult audiences. Xilam content is broadcast on television, and is also available on SVoD platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon and NBC Universal, and ADVoD streaming platforms including YouTube and Facebook.

With its creativity and capacity for innovation recognised worldwide, and editorial and commercial expertise at the cutting edge of its industry, Xilam is positioned as a key player in a fast-growing market. Each year, Xilam builds real successes and capitalises on its powerful historical brands including Oggy and the Cockroaches and Zig & Sharko, as well as new properties such as Oggy Oggy for a preschool audience, Moka, Mr. Magoo, and Academy Award® nominated adult feature film I Lost My Body. Xilam's expanding and strong catalogue now consists of over 2,200 episodes and three feature films.

In 2019, Xilam acquired Cube Creative, a studio providing the company with unique expertise in 3D and computer generated images. Xilam employs more than 500 individuals, including 400 artists, across its studios in Paris, Lyon, Angoulême and Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam.

Disclaimer

Xilam Animation SA published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 15:32:11 UTC
