Xilam Animation : Scores New Sales in Southern Europe

Award-winning French animation studio Xilam Animation has secured a wave of new deals in Southern Europe across its portfolio of internationally successful content including a pair of significant package deals in Portugal which will see a total of 100 hours of content head to the territory, and new sales in Turkey and Greece.

In Portugal, public broadcaster RTP has acquired almost 80 hours of programming across Xilam's titles Coach Me If You Can (52x13'), The Daltons (195x7'), Athleticus (60x2'15') along with renewals for both seasons of Floopaloo, Where Are You? (104x13') and What's the Big Idea? (52x5′). Xilam has also scored a new deal with Dreamia for s, its Pay TVchildren's channel Biggs covering over 25 hours across Moka's Fabulous Adventures (78x7') and Hubert & Takako (78x7').

Xilam has inked a deal with Warner Media in Turkey for seasons 5-7 of Oggy and the Cockroaches and Oggy and the Cockroaches - The Movie (1x80') which launched on Boomerang on 6 April. Additionally, local network Minika Cocuk has acquired Athleticus and Moka's Fabulous Adventures for the market which will start airing within this summer.

In Greece, Xilam has signed a free-to-air and VOD deal with public broadcaster ERT for titles including Athleticus; seasons one and two of Floopaloo, Where Are You?; seasons two and three of Zig & Sharko; If I were an Animal (52 x 5'); Paprika and Oggy and the Cockroaches - The Movie.

