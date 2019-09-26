Xilam Animation : See you at Brand Licensing Europe 2019!

Award-winning French animation studio, Xilam Animation, is heading to Brand Licensing Europe with its colourful portfolio of internationally successful kids' properties. Slapstick comedy Zig & Sharko spearheads Xilam's presentation slate which is gearing up to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2020. To mark a decade of fun and adventures, Xilam is looking to make a splash with events for fans and new licensing partnerships to commemorate the occasion.

Xilam will also bring its universally loved brand, Oggy and the Cockroaches to BLE. Following the recent celebrations for the brand's 20th anniversary, Xilam is now tapping into the nostalgic appeal of the brand and targeting millennial fans who grew up with the programme. Key target categories include fashion, accessories, homeware, stationery and collectibles.

Rounding out its slate is bright and playful preschool comedy series, Paprika, for which Xilam is developing an edutainment content offering on YouTube and looking for toys & games and publishing partners to support this.

Come and visit Capucine Humblot - Head of Licensing and Merchandising, and Cathy Leclère - Marketing Operations Manager, on stand A322 (Exhibit Hall, Character & Entertainment Zone).