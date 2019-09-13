Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Xilam Animation    XIL   FR0004034072

XILAM ANIMATION

(XIL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

“Lucy Lost“: discover the project at Cartoon Forum!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 11:37am EDT

Xilam will present 'Lucy Lost' (10×26'), its new CGI/2D painting TV series project, at the 30th Cartoon Forum.

'Lucy Lost' is an adaptation of Michael Morpurgo's novel 'Listen to the Moon':

1915. On a deserted island in the Scillies, off England's coast, a fisherman and his teenage son, Alfie, find a starving, injured girl. She looks about eleven, and speaks only one word before withdrawing into silence: 'Lucy'. Later, nursed back to health by Alfie's family, Lucy builds up strength, while remaining mute and remote. The local fishing community is gripped by the mystery of her origins; but in wartime, curiosity soon gives way to mistrust… What if she's a German spy? Alfie refuses to be separated from Lucy. He will do everything he can to jog her memory and help her tell her overwhelming story.

See you on Tuesday Sept. 17 at 10 AM in the Blue Room for « Lucy Lost » Pitching session!

Disclaimer

Xilam Animation SA published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 15:36:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on XILAM ANIMATION
11:37a&LDQUO;LUCY LOST&LDQUO; : discover the project at Cartoon Forum!
PU
09/09XILAM ANIMATION : Appoints Manya Zhou as Head of Business Development for China
PU
09/02XILAM ANIMATION : ‘Oggy and the Cockroaches' apparel collection available ..
PU
08/30XILAM ANIMATION : Discover brand stickers from Paprika series now on LINE!
PU
06/17XILAM ANIMATION : Cristal for a Feature Film and Audience Award for Jérémy Clapi..
PU
06/12XILAM ANIMATION : First image from Disney's ‘Chip ‘n' Dale' reboot, ..
PU
06/12XILAM ANIMATION : signs with Disney to produce an animated series based on Chip ..
PU
06/10ANNECY INTERNATIONAL ANIMATION FILM : two official selections and Mifa Animatio..
PU
05/03XILAM ANIMATION : Appoints Ex-Asmodee Executive
AQ
05/02XILAM ANIMATION : appoints Capucine Humblot as Head of Licensing and Merchandisi..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 35,3 M
EBIT 2019 11,8 M
Net income 2019 8,00 M
Debt 2019 7,50 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 20,9x
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
EV / Sales2019 4,88x
EV / Sales2020 3,42x
Capitalization 165 M
Chart XILAM ANIMATION
Duration : Period :
Xilam Animation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XILAM ANIMATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 52,00  €
Last Close Price 34,05  €
Spread / Highest target 52,7%
Spread / Average Target 52,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 52,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc du Pontavice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dorothee Lanchier Chief Operating Officer
François Bardoux Chief Financial Officer
Alix de Maistre Director
Hugues le Bret Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XILAM ANIMATION-9.56%182
TOHO CO LTD (TOKYO)16.03%7 529
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO LTD--.--%7 150
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN CO-1.18%6 285
PERFECT WORLD CO LTD--.--%5 409
CHINA FILM CO LTD8.24%4 088
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group