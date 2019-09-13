“Lucy Lost“: discover the project at Cartoon Forum!

Xilam will present 'Lucy Lost' (10×26'), its new CGI/2D painting TV series project, at the 30th Cartoon Forum.

'Lucy Lost' is an adaptation of Michael Morpurgo's novel 'Listen to the Moon':

1915. On a deserted island in the Scillies, off England's coast, a fisherman and his teenage son, Alfie, find a starving, injured girl. She looks about eleven, and speaks only one word before withdrawing into silence: 'Lucy'. Later, nursed back to health by Alfie's family, Lucy builds up strength, while remaining mute and remote. The local fishing community is gripped by the mystery of her origins; but in wartime, curiosity soon gives way to mistrust… What if she's a German spy? Alfie refuses to be separated from Lucy. He will do everything he can to jog her memory and help her tell her overwhelming story.

See you on Tuesday Sept. 17 at 10 AM in the Blue Room for « Lucy Lost » Pitching session!