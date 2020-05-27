Paris, 26 May 2020
Xilam Animation Taps Licensing Works!® as North American
Agent for Zig & Sharko
Award-winning French animation studio Xilam Animation has appointed Licensing Works!® as the North American licensing agent for its hit animated slapstick comedy brand Zig & Sharko. Licensing Works! is now assembling a merchandise program for the brand targeting kids, tweens, teens and families and focused on vacation and Spring/Summer products including swimwear and pool accessories; home décor and outdoor textiles; surf, skate and related sporting goods; personal care; greetings cards; toys, puzzles and games; dress-up, publishing; back-to-school; gifting, food and drinks; seasonal promotions; and meet and greets.
In North America, Zig & Sharko is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, alongside having a strong local presence on Xilam's dedicated YouTube channel where the new third season is now available. The Zig & Sharko YouTube channel boasts 10.5 million subscribers and has received over 5.1 billion views globally, with North America ranking as the second highest market for views and fourth largest for subscribers.
Capucine Humblot, Head of Licensing and Merchandising at Xilam Animation, said: "We're delighted to build upon our relationship with Licensing Works! and to have the team representing Zig & Sharko across North America. The Licensing Works! team's local expertise, enthusiasm and creativity, make them the perfect partner to build an engaging merchandise offering which captures Zig & Sharko's fun and wacky spirit, alongside its positive values of promoting environmental awareness and sustainability."
Leslie Levine, Owner of Licensing Works!®, added: "Zig & Sharko is a hilarious series which is brimming with all the elements licensees and promotional partners are looking for in a brand in order to deliver amazing consumer products and promotions. With the impressive audience Zig & Sharko garners 24/7 on YouTube and Netflix, we're confident the brand has great potential in North America and look forward to assembling a colorful merchandise program for fans."
This deal extends Xilam's partnership with Licensing Works! also representing its internationally successful kids' property Oggy and the Cockroaches in the market.
About Xilam
A major player in animation, Xilam is an integrated studio founded in 1999 that creates, produces and distributes original programmes in more than 190 countries for both children and adult audiences. Xilam content is broadcast on television, and is also available on SVoD platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon and NBC Universal, and ADVoD streaming platforms including YouTube and Facebook.
With its creativity and capacity for innovation recognised worldwide, and editorial and commercial expertise at the cutting edge of its industry, Xilam is positioned as a key player in a fast-growing market. Each year, Xilam builds real successes and capitalises on its powerful historical brands including Oggy and the Cockroaches and Zig & Sharko, as well as new properties such as Oggy Oggy for a preschool audience, Moka, Mr. Magoo, and Academy Award® nominated adult feature film I Lost My Body. Xilam's expanding and strong catalogue now consists of over 2,200 episodes and three feature films.
In 2019, Xilam acquired Cube Creative, a studio providing the company with unique expertise in 3D and computer generated images. Xilam employs more than 500 individuals, including 400 artists, across its studios in Paris, Lyon, Angoulême and Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam.
About Licensing Works!®
Licensing Works!® is a merchandise licensing and promotional agency committed to representing timeless iconic brands and making new brands iconic with a specialty in contemporizing and nurturing legacy brands. Along with Zig & Sharko, Licensing Works!® also represents Oggy and the Cockroaches from Xilam Animation. In addition, Licensing Works!® represents Zorro® from Zorro Productions, Inc., Tarzanimals™, Tarzan and Jane® from Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc., MEG Toys' Puppy In My Pocket® franchise, Kewpie® from Kewpie Corporation, Inc., NINA AND OTHER LITTLE THINGS® from DIC 2 and Eloise Morandi, Moulin Rouge® from Moulin Rouge S.A., Le Petit Prince®/The Little Prince™ and the Antoine de Saint-Exupéry brands from Antoine de Saint-Exupéry Estate, Penguin Ventures' Fun with Spot™ and The Snowman™, Molang from Millimages and Deer Little Forest from Koko Rose Media.
www.licensingworks.us
