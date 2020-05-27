Paris, 26 May 2020

Xilam Animation Taps Licensing Works!® as North American

Agent for Zig & Sharko

Award-winning French animation studio Xilam Animation has appointed Licensing Works!® as the North American licensing agent for its hit animated slapstick comedy brand Zig & Sharko. Licensing Works! is now assembling a merchandise program for the brand targeting kids, tweens, teens and families and focused on vacation and Spring/Summer products including swimwear and pool accessories; home décor and outdoor textiles; surf, skate and related sporting goods; personal care; greetings cards; toys, puzzles and games; dress-up, publishing; back-to-school; gifting, food and drinks; seasonal promotions; and meet and greets.

In North America, Zig & Sharko is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, alongside having a strong local presence on Xilam's dedicated YouTube channel where the new third season is now available. The Zig & Sharko YouTube channel boasts 10.5 million subscribers and has received over 5.1 billion views globally, with North America ranking as the second highest market for views and fourth largest for subscribers.

Capucine Humblot, Head of Licensing and Merchandising at Xilam Animation, said: "We're delighted to build upon our relationship with Licensing Works! and to have the team representing Zig & Sharko across North America. The Licensing Works! team's local expertise, enthusiasm and creativity, make them the perfect partner to build an engaging merchandise offering which captures Zig & Sharko's fun and wacky spirit, alongside its positive values of promoting environmental awareness and sustainability."

Leslie Levine, Owner of Licensing Works!®, added: "Zig & Sharko is a hilarious series which is brimming with all the elements licensees and promotional partners are looking for in a brand in order to deliver amazing consumer products and promotions. With the impressive audience Zig & Sharko garners 24/7 on YouTube and Netflix, we're confident the brand has great potential in North America and look forward to assembling a colorful merchandise program for fans."

