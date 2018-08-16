Xilinx : Brings Hot Stuff to Hot Chips

Log in
Visit the upcoming Hot Chips 2018 industry conference in Silicon Valley, and you'll see how dominant Xilinx is becoming in the market for high-performance chips and platforms.

The conference, which runs Aug. 19-21 at the Flint Center for the Performing Arts in Cupertino, Calif., will share details around a key element of our new adaptive compute acceleration platform (ACAP), deliver three talks on artificial intelligence - including one talk from newly acquired DeePhi Tech -- and include an important keynote address by our CEO, Victor Peng. Peng's topic, Adaptable Intelligence: the Next Computing Era, will reveal the next best thing in tech and Xilinx's key role in delivering it. He'll present this important message at 11:45 a.m. PT, on Tuesday, Aug. 21.

Earlier that same day, Juanjo Noguera, engineering director for the Xilinx Architecture Group, will introduce the audience to a key component of the company's new ACAP platform, which was introduced only in March, and delivers a highly integrated multi-core compute system that can be programmed at the hardware and software levels to adapt to the needs of a wide range of applications and workloads.

Noguera's talk is titled HW/SW Programmable Engine: Increased Compute Density Architecture for Project Everest. This will be a first peek at one of the novel heterogeneous components of the forthcoming Everest product family built on the new ACAP platform. It will provide orders of magnitude better performance and other improvements over what's available now. His presentation will be delivered at 9:45 a.m. PT on Tuesday, Aug. 21.

In another Xilinx presentation, Rahul Nimaiyar, director of Data Center and IP Solutions, will describe the deep neural network (DNN) processor for Xilinx FPGAs that is currently available for use in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) F1 instance. His talk Xilinx Tensor Processor: An Inference Engine, Network Compiler + Runtime for Xilinx FPGAs, will be presented at 4 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Aug. 21.

Attendees can also expect a talk from the newest member of the Xilinx family - Beijing-based DeePhi Tech, - which Xilinx acquired on July 18. Xilinx was impressed with DeePhi's industry-leading capabilities in deep compression for machine learning, and system-level network optimization. DeePhi will give a presentation titled The Evolution of Deep Learning Accelerators Upon the Evolution of Deep Learning Algorithms, at 3:30 p.m. PT, also on Tuesday, Aug 21.

Also at Hot Chips, Michaela Blott, principal engineer for Xilinx Research, will share her insights from the forefront of Xilinx research in a tutorial on architectures for deep neural nets called Deep Learning and Computer Architectures. This takes place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 19.

Disclaimer

Xilinx Inc. published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 17:15:12 UTC
