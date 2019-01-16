Xilinx : Technology to Power Baidu Brain Edge AI Applications

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX), the leader in adaptive and intelligent computing, today announced that the newly unveiled EdgeBoard, Baidu's edge acceleration computing solution is enabled by Xilinx. The EdgeBoard is a turn-key solution which is available fully configured directly from Baidu. It can also be configured and customized as part of the Baidu Brain AI Hardware Platform initiative, developed to deliver proven market-specific technologies to the industry so that companies can quickly adopt and deploy them for edge-specific applications.

The Baidu Brain AI Hardware Platform is part of the Baidu Brain AI capabilities open platform, encompassing Baidu's open computing services and hardware and software products for edge artificial intelligence (AI) applications. EdgeBoard is based on the Xilinx® Zynq® UltraScale+™ MPSoC, which integrates powerful real-time processors with programmable logic, providing developers with unrivaled levels of system performance, flexibility and scalability allowing them to quickly build and bring to market innovative AI products. The Xilinx MPSoC-based EdgeBoard will enable the development of edge application products such as smart-video security surveillance solutions, advanced-driver-assistance systems and next-generation robots.

"Xilinx offers the world's leading adaptive chips and development support. The flexible EdgeBoard we built based on Xilinx is designed to enable developers and engineers to quickly leverage Baidu-proven technology or deploy self-defined models, enabling faster deployment," said Youping Yu, general manager of Baidu's AI ecosystem division. "This is the ideal acceleration engine to enable Baidu Brain to broadly serve Chinese edge AI developers."

"We are very excited to be selected as the AI technology for the Baidu Brain AI Hardware Platform," said Freddy Engineer, corporate vice president, global data center sales, Xilinx. "The massive and open ecosystem being built by Baidu will accelerate the innovation of edge AI across China, resulting in products and solutions that will improve the way we work and live."

For more information about the Baidu EdgeBoard, please visit: http://ai.baidu.com/tech/hardware/deepkit.

About Xilinx

Xilinx develops highly flexible and adaptive processing platforms that enable rapid innovation across a variety of technologies – from the endpoint to the edge to the cloud. Xilinx is the inventor of the FPGA, hardware programmable SoCs and the ACAP, designed to deliver the most dynamic processor technology in the industry and enable the adaptable, intelligent and connected world of the future. For more information, visit www.xilinx.com.

© Copyright 2019 Xilinx, Inc. Xilinx, the Xilinx logo, Zynq and other designated brands included herein are trademarks of Xilinx in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

PR Contact:

Tara Sims

media@xilinx.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xilinx-technology-to-power-baidu-brain-edge-ai-applications-300779615.html

SOURCE Xilinx