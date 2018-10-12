Xilinx : and Huawei Announce the First FPGA Cloud-based Real-time Video Streaming Solution in China

SHANGHAI, Oct. 12, 2018 - HUAWEI CONNECT - Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX), Huawei, and NGCodec, today announced the development of China's first cloud-based high-efficiency video coding (HEVC) solution, which is uniquely enabled by Xilinx® Virtex UltraScale+™ FPGAs and NGCodec's H.265 video encoder. This technology will be offered in the HUAWEI CLOUD FACS (FPGA Acceleration Cloud Server) and will be available before the end of the year. This will enable the first broadcast quality real-time streaming solution using FPGA's in a scalable cloud infrastructure in China.

'The unique combination of Xilinx's powerful and adaptable FPGA technology with NGCodec's HEVC encoder are enabling a set of solutions that were previously not possible,' says Sean Gardner, senior marketing manager, Cloud Video, Xilinx. 'Huawei is leading the industry by being the first to implement FPGAs for high-definition, real time video streaming in its cloud infrastructure and bring it to China - the world's largest market for live video streaming.'

Video streaming is a critical workload for China and companies are struggling to roll out infrastructure at the necessary pace to meet rapid growth combined with peak demand. Traditionally, companies have looked towards GPUs as a viable option, but the Xilinx FPGAs running on the HEVC codec offers 35-45 percent lower bitrate at the same visual quality. This reduction delivers a massive improvement in bandwidth and storage costs.

'To grow our share of this exciting, exploding market, service providers must deliver the best end-user experiences. Other technologies were not able to meet our specifications,' says Anders Zhaogang, Huawei FPGA Acceleration Cloud Service technical leader, Cloud BU-Computing Service Domain Program. 'Our high-performance streaming solution now makes it possible.'

The HUAWEI CLOUD HEVC solution enables 1080p picture quality at 60 frames per-second, with a roadmap to 120 frames per-second. It offers fast integration into existing video workflows to accelerate core video functions. And like all Xilinx technology, users can update codecs to achieve higher performance. Moreover, Xilinx has implemented its technology using the open-source FFmpeg media framework opening the door for any user to reap the benefits that FPGAs offer.

The HUAWEI CLOUD HEVC solution will be demonstrated today at Huawei Connect, taking place 10-12 October 2018 at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center, Shanghai, China.

