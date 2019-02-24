Xilinx : and Samsung Jointly Enable the World's First 5G NR Commercial Deployment

BARCELONA, Spain and SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX), the leader in adaptive and intelligent computing and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., today announced an expanded collaboration that has resulted in the world's first 5G New Radio (NR) commercial deployment. This world-first deployment is in South Korea and will be followed by additional countries globally in 2019 and beyond.

Xilinx and Samsung have been working together to develop and deploy multiple 5G Massive Multiple-input, Multiple-output (mMIMO) and millimeter wave (mmWave) solutions using the Xilinx® UltraScale+™ platform. Additionally, Samsung is collaborating with Xilinx on its forthcoming Versal® adaptable compute acceleration platform (ACAP) products to deliver state-of-the-art 5G solutions. The goal is to address a multi-fold increase in compute density requirements in next-generation 5G mMIMO systems while enabling the use of machine learning algorithms to maximize the benefits of beamforming gains to further boost capacity and performance.

"Our strong relationship with Samsung spans many years and we're very proud to be a part of the 5G NR commercial deployment in addition to expanding our relationship with the company on our Versal platform," said Liam Madden, executive vice president of hardware and systems product development, Xilinx. "We are committed to providing our customers with solutions that drive high value services and look forward to our continued collaboration with Samsung."

"Through a joint initiative from close collaboration with a trusted partner, Xilinx, Samsung was able to successfully supply the state-of-the-art products that were essential in 5G commercialization," said Jaeho Jeon, executive vice president and head of R&D, networks business, Samsung Electronics. "Taking full advantage of our resources and gearing up with our 5G solutions, Samsung will take a leap forward in providing immersive user experiences and enriching the life of next-generation technologies."

Mobile World Congress 2019

Xilinx will be showcasing updates to its UltraScale+ platform portfolio along with other adaptable, intelligent 5G infrastructure demonstrations at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on February 25-28, 2019 in Hall 6, Stand 6M30. More information on Xilinx's presence at the show can be found here.

Samsung will be demonstrating 5G NR platforms in Hall 2, Stand 2M20.

About Xilinx

Xilinx develops highly flexible and adaptive processing platforms that enable rapid innovation across a variety of technologies – from the endpoint to the edge to the cloud. Xilinx is the inventor of the FPGA, hardware programmable SoCs and the ACAP, designed to deliver the most dynamic processor technology in the industry and enable the adaptable, intelligent and connected world of the future. For more information, visit www.xilinx.com.

About Samsung

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.

