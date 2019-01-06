Xilinx : and ZF to Jointly Enable AI Innovation and Autonomous Driving Development

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2019 -- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX), the leader in adaptive and intelligent computing, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG (ZF), a global leader and Tier-1 automotive supplier in driveline and chassis technology as well as active and passive safety technology, today announced a new strategic collaboration in which Xilinx technology will power ZF's highly-advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-based automotive control unit, called the ZF ProAI, to enable automated driving applications.

ZF is using the Xilinx® Zynq® UltraScale+™ MPSoC platform to handle real-time data aggregation, pre-processing, and distribution, as well as to provide compute acceleration for the AI processing in ZF's new AI-based electronic control unit. ZF selected this adaptable, intelligent platform because it provides the processing power scalability and flexibility essential for the ZF ProAI platform to be customized for each of its customer's unique requirements.

"The unique selling proposition of the ZF ProAI is its modular hardware concept and open software architecture. Our aim is to provide the widest possible range of functions in the field of autonomous driving," explained Torsten Gollewski, head of ZF Advanced Engineering and general manager of Zukunft Ventures GmbH. This approach is unique compared to other systems on the market, which use a fixed combination of hardware and software architecture – a solution that can potentially limit functionality and add more cost.

"We are proud to partner with ZF on its ProAI platform and help solve the challenges associated with autonomous vehicle development," said Yousef Khalilollahi, vice president, core vertical markets, Xilinx. "By providing an adaptable hardware platform, ZF can design flexible and scalable systems that seamlessly incorporate AI compute acceleration and functional safety (FuSa) through diversity in processing engines. We look forward to expanding our collaboration with ZF to take autonomous and AI innovation to the next level."

Xilinx has been selling chips to automakers and Tier 1 automotive suppliers for over 12 years. More than 160 million Xilinx devices are in automotive systems today, and approximately 55 million of these are used for ADAS alone.

About Xilinx

Xilinx develops highly flexible and adaptive processing platforms that enable rapid innovation across a variety of technologies – from the endpoint to the edge to the cloud. Xilinx is the inventor of the FPGA, hardware programmable SoCs and the ACAP, designed to deliver the most dynamic processor technology in the industry and enable the adaptable, intelligent and connected world of the future. For more information, visit www.xilinx.com.

About ZF Friedrichshafen AG

ZF is a global leader in driveline and chassis technology as well as active and passive safety technology. The company has a global workforce of 146,000 with approximately 230 locations in some 40 countries. In 2017, ZF achieved sales of €36.4 billion and as such, is one of the largest automotive suppliers worldwide.

ZF allows vehicles to see, think and act. The company invests more than six percent of its sales in research and development annually – in particular for the development of efficient and electric drivelines and also in striving for a world without accidents. With its broad portfolio, ZF is advancing mobility and services for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology applications.

