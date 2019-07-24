Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Xilinx    XLNX

XILINX

(XLNX)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/24 05:16:36 pm
124.5 USD   -2.18%
04:46pXILINX : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:36pXILINX : forecasts revenue below estimates, shares fall 5%
RE
04:21pXILINX : Reports Record Revenues In Fiscal First Quarter 2020
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Xilinx : forecasts revenue below estimates, shares fall 5%

07/24/2019 | 04:36pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A chip of Xilinx is displayed through a magnifying glass during the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai

(Reuters) - Xilinx Inc forecast current-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, citing the impact of U.S. restrictions on a Chinese customer, sending the chipmaker's shares down 5% in extended trading.

The company said it expects second-quarter revenue of between $800 million and $850 million, below analysts' average estimate of $852.5 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"Second-quarter guidance takes into account the estimated impact from the U.S. government's announced export restriction to one of our customers in China," the company said, without naming Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL], which faces restrictions from the U.S. government.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 498 M
EBIT 2020 1 025 M
Net income 2020 1 002 M
Finance 2020 2 495 M
Yield 2020 1,16%
P/E ratio 2020 32,7x
P/E ratio 2021 29,2x
EV / Sales2020 8,42x
EV / Sales2021 7,36x
Capitalization 31 949 M
Chart XILINX
Duration : Period :
Xilinx Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XILINX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 125,36  $
Last Close Price 127,28  $
Spread / Highest target 29,6%
Spread / Average Target -1,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Victor Peng President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dennis Lynn Segers Chairman
Vincent L. Tong Executive VP-Global Operations & Quality
Lorenzo A. Flores Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ivo Bolsens Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XILINX45.86%31 949
INTEL CORPORATION9.42%231 685
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%220 024
BROADCOM INC18.29%119 733
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS25.06%112 650
NVIDIA CORPORATION31.58%106 977
