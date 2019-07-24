Xilinx : forecasts revenue below estimates, shares fall 5%

The company said it expects second-quarter revenue of between $800 million and $850 million, below analysts' average estimate of $852.5 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"Second-quarter guidance takes into account the estimated impact from the U.S. government's announced export restriction to one of our customers in China," the company said, without naming Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL], which faces restrictions from the U.S. government.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)