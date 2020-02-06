Log in
Xilinx : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

02/06/2020 | 08:38pm EST

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

SEGERS DENNIS

XILINX INC[ XLNX ]

(Check all applicable)

X

Director

10% Owner

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

Officer (give title

Other (specify

02/05/2020

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

below)

below)

2100 LOGIC DRIVE

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

Line)

(Street)

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

SAN JOSE

CA

95124

Form filed by More than One Reporting

Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and

Securities

Form: Direct

of Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

5)

Beneficially

(D) or Indirect

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Ownership

Reported

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

Code

V

Amount

Price

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

XLNX COMMON STOCK

02/05/2020

G

1,700

D

$0

10,304

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of

Expiration Date

Amount of

of

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Derivative

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Derivative

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Securities

Underlying

Security

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Acquired

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

(A) or

Security (Instr. 3

Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Disposed

and 4)

Reported

of (D)

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3, 4

(Instr. 4)

and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

/s/ Audrey Wong, Attorney-in-

02/05/2020

fact for Dennis Segers

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Xilinx Inc. published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 171 M
EBIT 2020 811 M
Net income 2020 815 M
Finance 2020 1 181 M
Yield 2020 1,68%
P/E ratio 2020 27,7x
P/E ratio 2021 25,9x
EV / Sales2020 6,51x
EV / Sales2021 6,08x
Capitalization 21 828 M
