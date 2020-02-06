Xilinx : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
02/06/2020 | 08:38pm EST
SEC Form 4
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue.
See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
OMB APPROVAL
Washington, D.C. 20549
OMB Number:
3235-0287
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Estimated average burden
hours per response:
0.5
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
*
2. Issuer Name
and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
SEGERS DENNIS
XILINX INC [ XLNX ]
(Check all applicable)
X
Director
10% Owner
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
Officer (give title
Other (specify
02/05/2020
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
below)
below)
2100 LOGIC DRIVE
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable
Line)
(Street)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
SAN JOSE
CA
95124
Form filed by More than One Reporting
Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
2. Transaction
2A. Deemed
3.
4. Securities Acquired (A) or
5. Amount of
6. Ownership
7. Nature
Date
Execution Date,
Transaction
Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and
Securities
Form: Direct
of Indirect
(Month/Day/Year)
if any
Code (Instr.
5)
Beneficially
(D) or Indirect
Beneficial
(Month/Day/Year)
8)
Owned Following
(I) (Instr. 4)
Ownership
Reported
(Instr. 4)
(A) or
Code
V
Amount
Price
Transaction(s)
(D)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
XLNX COMMON STOCK
02/05/2020
G
1,700
D
$
0
10,304
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of
2.
3. Transaction
3A. Deemed
4.
5. Number
6. Date Exercisable and
7. Title and
8. Price
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Derivative
Conversion
Date
Execution Date,
Transaction
of
Expiration Date
Amount of
of
derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
Security
or Exercise
(Month/Day/Year)
if any
Code (Instr.
Derivative
(Month/Day/Year)
Securities
Derivative
Securities
Form:
Beneficial
(Instr. 3)
Price of
(Month/Day/Year)
8)
Securities
Underlying
Security
Beneficially
Direct (D)
Ownership
Derivative
Acquired
Derivative
(Instr. 5)
Owned
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
Security
(A) or
Security (Instr. 3
Following
(I) (Instr. 4)
Disposed
and 4)
Reported
of (D)
Transaction(s)
(Instr. 3, 4
(Instr. 4)
and 5)
Amount
or
Number
Date
Expiration
of
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Exercisable
Date
Title
Shares
Explanation of Responses:
/s/ Audrey Wong, Attorney-in-
02/05/2020
fact for Dennis Segers
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,
see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
