Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Xilinx, Inc.    XLNX

XILINX, INC.

(XLNX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xilinx : to Present at the Nasdaq 42nd Virtual Investor Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 04:11pm EDT

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX), the leader in adaptive and intelligent computing, announced that Victor Peng, president and chief executive officer, and Brice Hill, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Nasdaq 42nd Investor Conference.

The event is scheduled to be held on June 15, 2020 at 9:00 AM PDT. Interested parties may access a webcast of the session via the Xilinx Investor Relations website at http://investor.xilinx.com/events-presentations

About Xilinx, Inc.

Xilinx develops highly flexible and adaptive processing platforms that enable rapid innovation across a variety of technologies - from the endpoint to the edge to the cloud. Xilinx is the inventor of the FPGA, hardware programmable SoCs and the ACAP, designed to deliver the most dynamic processor technology in the industry and enable the adaptable, intelligent and connected world of the future. For more information, visit www.xilinx.com.

Xilinx, the Xilinx logo, Alveo, Artix, Kintex, Spartan, Versal, Vitis, Virtex, Vivado, Zynq, and other designated brands included herein are trademarks of Xilinx in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

XLNX -F

Source: Xilinx Newsroom
Category: Event Announcements


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on XILINX, INC.
04:11pXILINX : to Present at the Nasdaq 42nd Virtual Investor Conference
BU
06/10U.S. lawmakers propose $22.8 billion in aid to semiconductor industry
RE
05/22Dozens of Chinese companies added to U.S. blacklist in latest Beijing rebuke
RE
05/22Dozens of Chinese companies added to U.S. blacklist in latest Beijing rebuke
RE
05/19XILINX INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements an..
AQ
05/19XILINX : ‘Lifts Off' with Launch of Industry's First 20nm Space-Grade FPGA..
BU
05/15XILINX INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
05/14Taiwan Firm to Build Chip Factory in U.S. -- 4th Update
DJ
05/14Taiwan Firm to Build Chip Factory in U.S. -- 3rd Update
DJ
05/14Taiwan Firm To Build Chip Factory in U.S. -- 2nd Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 927 M - -
Net income 2021 654 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 597 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,6x
Yield 2021 1,59%
Capitalization 23 173 M 23 173 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 7,37x
Nbr of Employees 4 891
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart XILINX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Xilinx, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XILINX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 95,74 $
Last Close Price 95,30 $
Spread / Highest target 36,4%
Spread / Average Target 0,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Victor Peng President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dennis Lynn Segers Chairman
Vincent L. Tong Executive VP-Global Operations & Quality
Brice A. Hill Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ivo Bolsens Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XILINX, INC.-2.53%23 173
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-3.17%282 939
INTEL CORPORATION5.33%270 426
NVIDIA CORPORATION59.23%230 473
BROADCOM INC.-0.31%125 950
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS2.42%120 595
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group