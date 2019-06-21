Log in
XIMEN MINING CORP

XIMEN MINING CORP

(XIM)
InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Ximen Mining's $8 Million Draw-Down Equity Financing Facility with Alumina Partners - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

06/21/2019 | 09:05am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2019) - Ximen Mining (TSXV: XIM) (OTCQB: XXMMF) (FSE: 1XMA) has entered into an agreement for a draw-down equity financing facility with Alumina Partners (Ontario) Ltd., an affiliate of New York-based private equity firm Alumina Partners, LLC. The financing facility will provide Ximen with up to $8.0 million over a 24-month period to finance its exploration and on-going acquisition of gold assets in British Columbia.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company.



Cannot view this video? Visit:
http://www.investmentpitch.com/

Christopher Anderson, President and CEO of Ximen, stated: "This Agreement provides Ximen with additional capital to expand our exploration program on our Brett Epithermal Gold property near Vernon BC and allows us to accelerate our work programs planned for the Kenville Gold Mine near Nelson, BC."

The facility gives Ximen the right to draw down funds, at its sole discretion, through equity private placement tranches of units of up to $500,000 at a time. Each unit, which is priced at a discount of 15% to 25% to the market, consists of one share and one warrant, with the warrant priced at a premium of 25% for a 36-month term.

Adi Nahmani, Managing Member of Alumina, added: "Alumina is excited to support Ximen as they move to systematically expand their precious metals holdings in the highly favorable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia. As the gradual sector rotation back toward precious metals continues to gain traction, we anticipate the strong management team at Ximen being able to translate their substantial asset base into the real revenue streams of a production-stage company."

Ximen owns 100 percent interest in three precious metal projects located in southern British Columbia. In addition to the two gold projects, the Gold Drop Project and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project, Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently both the Gold Drop Project and the Treasure Mountain Silver Project are under option agreements, with the option partners making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of these projects.

Ximen recently acquired the Kenville Gold Mine near Nelson, the first hard rock gold mine in BC. The Kenville Mine has recorded production of 2,029 kilograms of gold, 861 kilograms of silver, 23.5 tonnes of lead, 15 tonnes of zinc, 1.6 tonnes of copper and 37 kilograms of cadmium from 181,395 tonnes processed.

The company also recently signed an agreement to acquire certain crown granted mineral properties covering the historic Cariboo-Armelia gold mine in Camp McKinney near Baldy Mountain Resort in southern British Columbia. The Cariboo-Armelia was British Columbia's first dividend-paying lode gold mine and was the most significant producer from Camp McKinney.

Over its intermittent 68-year mine life from 1894 to 1962, the Cariboo-Armelia gold mine produced 124,452 tonnes ore, of which 112,254 tonnes was reportedly milled on-site. Recovery included 81,602 oz of gold, 32,439 oz of silver, 113,302 lbs of lead and 198,140 lbs of zinc, with the lead and zinc recovered after 1940.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.XimenMiningCorp.com, contact Christopher R. Anderson, President and CEO, by email at office@XimenMiningCorp.com. For Investor Relations contact William Sattlegger at 604-488-3900 or email at ir@XimenMiningCorp.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT: 
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45793


© Newsfilecorp 2019
