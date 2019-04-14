Video: Ellis Martin Report: Ximen Resources' (OTCMKTS:XXMMF) Brett Gold Project-A Potential Multi-Million Ounce System in Canada

Log in
04/14/2019 | 11:25pm EDT
Brett Gold Project-A Potential Multi-Million Ounce System in Canada

Vancouver, Canada (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Christopher Anderson, President and CEO of Ximen Mining Corp, (CVE:XIM) (OTCMKTS:XXMMF) (FRA:1XMA). Mr Anderson discusses the company's 100% interest in the Brett Gold Project, a potential multi-million dollar ounce play in one of the largest gold bearing epithermal systems in Southern British Columbia. With similar geology to the Republic Gold District in Washington this is an advanced system with multiple high grade targets.

To view the Video Audio, please visit:
http://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/96839/Ximen



About Ximen Mining Corp:

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM) (OTCMKTS:XXMMF) (FRA:1XMA) owns 100 percent interest in all three of its precious metal projects. Ximen's two gold projects, The Gold Drop Project and Brett Gold Project are located in southern British Columbia. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XM and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.



Source:

Ximen Mining Corp
The Ellis Martin Report



Contact:

Ximen Mining Corp
E: office@ximenminingcorp.com
WWW: www.ximenminingcorp.com

The Ellis Martin Report
T: +1-310-430-1388
E: martinreports@gmail.com
WWW: www.ellismartinreport.com

© ABN Newswire 2019
About