Xin Point : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. Xin Point Holdings Limited 信 邦 控 股 有 限 公 司 (incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1571) SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 References are made to the annual report of Xin Point Holdings Limited (the "Company") for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the 2019 Annual Report. USE OF PROCEEDS FROM THE LISTING In accordance with the requirement of paragraph 11(8) of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange, the Board would like to provide further information for the 2019 Annual Report, in relation to the expected timeline for the application of the unutilised proceeds from the Listing, details of which are set out as below: Amount Expected timeline Net proceeds un-utilised of full utilisation from the as at of the remaining Percentage of Company's Amount 31 December proceeds as at total amount IPO Utilised 2019 31 December 2019 RMB million RMB million RMB million Purpose Expanding and improving the production facilities in the PRC: Set up the Huizhou New Production Base 20.9% 155.0 155.0 - - ii) Construct the Wuxi New Production Base 10.3% 76.4 56.3 20.1 By end of 2020 − 1 − Amount Expected timeline Net proceeds un-utilised of full utilisation from the as at of the remaining Percentage of Company's Amount 31 December proceeds as at total amount IPO Utilised 2019 31 December 2019 RMB million RMB million RMB million iii) Construct a new electroplating production line 3.1% 23.0 23.0 - - iv) Invest in plastic injection equipment 1.6% 11.9 11.9 - - Constructing the new production base in Mexico and investing in production facilities and equipment 40.2% 298.1 248.0 50.1 By end of 2021 Reinforcing the market position and enhancing the sales, increasing the direct exposure in the mid-to-high end automobile manufacturing segment and market shares in North America and Europe 5.4% 40.0 1.3 38.7 By end of 2021 Enhancing the product quality, product safety and R&D capabilities 5.7% 42.3 20.7 21.6 By end of 2020 Enhancing-the information technology and customer services systems 4.8% 35.6 2.6 33.0 By end of 2021 Working capital and general corporate purposes 8.0% 59.2 59.20 - - Total 100.0% 741.5 578.0 163.5 The above supplemental information does not affect other information contained in the 2019 Annual Report. Save as disclosed above, all other information contained in the 2019 Annual Report remains unchanged. By Order of the Board Xin Point Holdings Limited Ma Xiaoming Chairman Hong Kong, 14 August 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. MA Xiaoming, Mr. MENG Jun, Mr. ZHANG Yumin, Mr. LIU Jun, Mr. HE Xiaolu and Mr. JIANG Wei as executive directors; and Mr. TANG Chi Wai, Mr. GAN Weimin and Prof. CAO Lixin as independent non-executive directors. − 2 − Attachments Original document

