Xin Point : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

Xin Point Holdings Limited
信 邦 控 股 有 限 公 司
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1571)
SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE
ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
References are made to the annual report of Xin Point Holdings Limited (the "Company") for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the 2019 Annual Report.
USE OF PROCEEDS FROM THE LISTING
In accordance with the requirement of paragraph 11(8) of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange, the Board would like to provide further information for the 2019 Annual Report, in relation to the expected timeline for the application of the unutilised proceeds from the Listing, details of which are set out as below:
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
Expected timeline
|
|
Net proceeds
|
|
un-utilised
|
of full utilisation
|
|
from the
|
|
as at
|
of the remaining
|
Percentage of
|
Company's
|
Amount
|
31 December
|
proceeds as at
|
total amount
|
IPO
|
Utilised
|
2019
|
31 December 2019
|
|
RMB million
|
RMB million
|
RMB million
|
Purpose
Expanding and improving the production facilities in the PRC:
-
Set up the Huizhou New
|
|
Production Base
|
20.9%
|
155.0
|
155.0
|
-
|
-
|
ii)
|
Construct the Wuxi New
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production Base
|
10.3%
|
76.4
|
56.3
|
20.1
|
By end of 2020