XIN POINT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1571)
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/13
1.62 HKD   +2.53%
Xin Point : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

08/14/2020 | 04:58am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Xin Point Holdings Limited

信 邦 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1571)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE

ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

References are made to the annual report of Xin Point Holdings Limited (the "Company") for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the 2019 Annual Report.

USE OF PROCEEDS FROM THE LISTING

In accordance with the requirement of paragraph 11(8) of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange, the Board would like to provide further information for the 2019 Annual Report, in relation to the expected timeline for the application of the unutilised proceeds from the Listing, details of which are set out as below:

Amount

Expected timeline

Net proceeds

un-utilised

of full utilisation

from the

as at

of the remaining

Percentage of

Company's

Amount

31 December

proceeds as at

total amount

IPO

Utilised

2019

31 December 2019

RMB million

RMB million

RMB million

Purpose

Expanding and improving the production facilities in the PRC:

  1. Set up the Huizhou New

Production Base

20.9%

155.0

155.0

-

-

ii)

Construct the Wuxi New

Production Base

10.3%

76.4

56.3

20.1

By end of 2020

− 1 −

Amount

Expected timeline

Net proceeds

un-utilised

of full utilisation

from the

as at

of the remaining

Percentage of

Company's

Amount

31 December

proceeds as at

total amount

IPO

Utilised

2019

31 December 2019

RMB million

RMB million

RMB million

iii)

Construct a new electroplating

production line

3.1%

23.0

23.0

-

-

iv)

Invest in plastic injection

equipment

1.6%

11.9

11.9

-

-

Constructing the new production

base in Mexico and investing in

production facilities and

equipment

40.2%

298.1

248.0

50.1

By end of 2021

Reinforcing the market position and

enhancing the sales, increasing

the direct exposure in the

mid-to-high end automobile

manufacturing segment and

market shares in North America

and Europe

5.4%

40.0

1.3

38.7

By end of 2021

Enhancing the product quality,

product safety and R&D

capabilities

5.7%

42.3

20.7

21.6

By end of 2020

Enhancing-the information

technology and customer services

systems

4.8%

35.6

2.6

33.0

By end of 2021

Working capital and general

corporate purposes

8.0%

59.2

59.20

-

-

Total

100.0%

741.5

578.0

163.5

The above supplemental information does not affect other information contained in the 2019 Annual Report. Save as disclosed above, all other information contained in the 2019 Annual Report remains unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Xin Point Holdings Limited

Ma Xiaoming

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. MA Xiaoming, Mr. MENG Jun, Mr. ZHANG Yumin, Mr. LIU Jun, Mr. HE Xiaolu and Mr. JIANG Wei as executive directors; and Mr. TANG Chi Wai, Mr. GAN Weimin and Prof. CAO Lixin as independent non-executive directors.

− 2 −

Disclaimer

Xin Point Holdings Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 08:57:03 UTC
