Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Xinchengyue Holdings Ltd    1755   KYG9830G1047

XINCHENGYUE HOLDINGS LTD

(1755)
  Report  
No quotes available
-- HKD   --.--%
12:25aChinese developer Future Land says chairman detained, removed from role
RE
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chinese developer Future Land says chairman detained, removed from role

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 12:25am EDT

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Future Land Development Holdings Ltd said its chairman has been detained by mainland police and that the firm has removed him from his position with immediate effect, sending its shares into a tailspin.

China's eighth-largest property developer by sales said late on Wednesday the Putuo Branch of the Shanghai Public Security Bureau informed it that Chairman and Executive Director Wang Zhenhua had been detained for "personal reasons".

Future Land's Hong Kong-listed shares fell as much as 18.5% in early Thursday trade, hitting their lowest since Feb. 15.

Property management unit S-Enjoy Service Group Co Ltd was down 16.2%, while subsidiary Seazen Holdings Co Ltd fell the maximum-allowed 10% in Shanghai.

Wang's detention was not related to company operations and business remained normal, Future Land said in Wednesday's filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange. It gave no further details.

Putuo police declined to elaborate when contacted by Reuters.

Wang controls about 70% of Shanghai-based Future Land. His son, 31-year-old non-executive director Wang Xiaosong, has been appointed chairman of the board with immediate effect, the firm said.

Ahead of the announcement on Wednesday, rumours of the incident sent Future Land stock closing down 23.9%, its biggest daily percentage decline since listing in November 2012. That left it with a market value of HK$47.4 billion ($6.09 billion).

S-Enjoy, formerly Xinchengyue Holdings Ltd, in a separate Wednesday statement said Wang Zhenhua, who is also a non-executive director at the firm, had been detained and that operations remained normal.

($1 = 7.7843 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Clare Jim; Additional reporting by Cheng Leng in BEIJING; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FUTURE LAND DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LTD -23.86% 8.04 End-of-day quote.51.41%
SEAZEN HOLDINGS CO LTD 3.79% 42.69 End-of-day quote.80.20%
XINCHENGYUE HOLDINGS LTD End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on XINCHENGYUE HOLDINGS LTD
12:25aChinese developer Future Land says chairman detained, removed from role
RE
05/07XINCHENGYUE : unit to buy intelligent products company
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 1 685 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 2,82x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,04x
Capitalization 4 747 M
Chart XINCHENGYUE HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Xinchengyue Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 11,0  HKD
Last Close Price 5,79  CNY
Spread / Highest target 90,0%
Spread / Average Target 90,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 90,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiao Ming Qi Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & GM
Ziyong Lan Executive Director & Deputy GM- Operations
Wen Wei Cai Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Qian Qian Wu Executive Director & Deputy GM-Quality Assurance
Zhen Hua Wang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XINCHENGYUE HOLDINGS LTD904
CBRE GROUP30.49%17 195
ZILLOW GROUP INC50.91%9 797
JONES LANG LASALLE INC11.48%7 117
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC24.81%3 915
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG7.35%3 288
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About