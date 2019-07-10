Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Xinchengyue Holdings Ltd    1755   KYG9830G1047

XINCHENGYUE HOLDINGS LTD

(1755)
  Report  
No quotes available
-- HKD   --.--%
07/04Chinese developer Future Land says chairman detained, removed from role
RE
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chinese developer Future Land says ex-chairman arrested, operations normal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 10:12pm EDT
Future Land Development Holdings Ltd Chairman Wang Zhenhua attends an event marking the company's 25th founding anniversary in Changzhou, Jiangsu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese developer Future Land Development Holdings Ltd said its controlling shareholder and former chairman, Wang Zhenhua, had been arrested following his earlier detention.

The arrest was approved on July 10 and the case was being processed, the developer said late on Wednesday, citing security authorities.

Wang no longer held any position at the company and its operations had not been affected, Future Land said in a statement.

China's eighth-largest property developer by sales said last week that its then-chairman had been detained by police and that the firm had removed him from his position with immediate effect, sending its shares into a tailspin.

Wang was arrested for child molestation, according to a report on Wednesday by The Global Times newspaper which is published by the ruling Communist Party's People's Daily.

Future Land subsidiary Seazen Holdings Co Ltd, of which Wang was also chairman, has apologised and said it will cooperate with authorities.

Property management unit S-Enjoy Service Group Co Ltd said Wang, its ultimate controlling shareholder, did not hold any position at the company and its operations remained normal.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FUTURE LAND DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LTD -1.80% 7.1 End-of-day quote.33.71%
SEAZEN HOLDINGS CO LTD -1.02% 28.06 End-of-day quote.19.67%
XINCHENGYUE HOLDINGS LTD End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on XINCHENGYUE HOLDINGS LTD
07/04Chinese developer Future Land says chairman detained, removed from role
RE
05/07XINCHENGYUE : unit to buy intelligent products company
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 1 685 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 2,71x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,96x
Capitalization 4 558 M
Chart XINCHENGYUE HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Xinchengyue Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 11,0  HKD
Last Close Price 5,57  CNY
Spread / Highest target 97,4%
Spread / Average Target 97,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 97,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiao Ming Qi Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & GM
Ziyong Lan Executive Director & Deputy GM- Operations
Wen Wei Cai Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Qian Qian Wu Executive Director & Deputy GM-Quality Assurance
Zhen Hua Wang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XINCHENGYUE HOLDINGS LTD534
CBRE GROUP30.49%17 366
ZILLOW GROUP INC61.88%9 901
JONES LANG LASALLE INC8.43%7 222
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC25.71%3 924
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG11.68%3 320
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About