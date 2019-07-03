Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Xinchengyue Holdings Ltd    1755   KYG9830G1047

XINCHENGYUE HOLDINGS LTD

(1755)
  Report  
No quotes available
-- HKD   --.--%
09:23pXINCHENGYUE : Chinese developer Future Land says chairman detained, removed from role
RE
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xinchengyue : Chinese developer Future Land says chairman detained, removed from role

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 09:23pm EDT

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Future Land Development Holdings Ltd said late on Wednesday its chairman and executive director has been detained by mainland police and that the Chinese developer has removed him from his position with immediate effect.

The Hong Kong-listed firm said it had received notice from the Putuo Branch of the Shanghai Public Security Bureau informing it that Wang Zhenhua had been detained for "personal reasons".

Wang's detention was not related to the company's operations and its business remained normal, Future Land said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange late on Wednesday. No further details.

The firm said it had appointed non-executive director Wang Xiaosong as chairman of the board with immediate effect.

Shares of Future Land, which has a market value of HK$47.4 billion ($6 billion), plunged as much as 27.3% on Wednesday amid rumours of the development.

The stock later trimmed losses to close 23.9% lower in its biggest daily percentage decline since listing in November 2012.

Also late on Wednesday, S-Enjoy Service Group Co Ltd, formerly Xinchengyue Holdings Ltd, said in a separate statement that Wang Zhenhua, also a non-executive director at the Property management services firm, had been detained and that the firm's operations remained normal.

S-Enjoy's stock ended Wednesday down 23.7%.

($1 = 7.7972 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FUTURE LAND DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LTD -24.24% 8 End-of-day quote.50.66%
XINCHENGYUE HOLDINGS LTD End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on XINCHENGYUE HOLDINGS LTD
09:23pXINCHENGYUE : Chinese developer Future Land says chairman detained, removed from..
RE
05/07XINCHENGYUE : unit to buy intelligent products company
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 1 685 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 2,82x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,04x
Capitalization 4 747 M
Chart XINCHENGYUE HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Xinchengyue Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 11,0  HKD
Last Close Price 5,79  CNY
Spread / Highest target 90,0%
Spread / Average Target 90,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 90,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiao Ming Qi Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & GM
Ziyong Lan Executive Director & Deputy GM- Operations
Wen Wei Cai Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Qian Qian Wu Executive Director & Deputy GM-Quality Assurance
Zhen Hua Wang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XINCHENGYUE HOLDINGS LTD904
CBRE GROUP30.49%17 195
ZILLOW GROUP INC50.91%9 797
JONES LANG LASALLE INC11.48%7 117
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC24.81%3 915
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG7.35%3 288
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About