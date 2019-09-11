Xingda International : Notification Letter and Request Form for Non-Registered Holders

Xingda International Holdings Limited

興達國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司)

(Stock code: 01899)

(股份代號: 01899)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

12 September 2019

Dear Non-registered holder (Note 1),

Xingda International Holdings Limited (the "Company")

Notice of publication of Interim Report 2019 ("Current Corporate Communications")

The Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at http://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/xingda/index.htmand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may select the "Name of document" on the home page of our website and view it by Adobe® Reader® or browse through the website of HKEXnews.

If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communications, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and return it to the Company c/o Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar") by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of the Hong Kong Share Registrar is 2103B, 21/F, 148 Electric Road, North Point, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at http://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/xingda/index.htmor the HKEX's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please send an email to srinfo.hk@boardroomlimited.com。

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Xingda International Holdings Limited

Liu Jinlan

Chairman of the Board

Note 1: This letter is addressed to Non- registered holders ("Non- registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive corporate communications (the "Corporate Communications" ) (Note2)). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

Note 2: Corporate Communications refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities as defined in Rule 1.01 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, including but not limited to (a) the annual report; (b) the interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位非登 記持有 人( 附 註 1 ) ：

興達國際控股有限公司 （「本公司」）

2019 年中期報告（「本次公司通訊文件」）之發佈通 知

本公司的 本次公 司通訊 文件已 上載於本 公司網 站（http://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/xingda/index.htm)及香港聯 合交易 所有限 公司（「 香 港 交易 所 」）網站（ www.hkexnews.hk)， 歡 迎瀏覽 。請在 本公 司網站主 頁選擇 「通訊 文件名 稱」並使 用 Adobe® Reader® 開啟

或在披露 易網站 瀏覽有 關文件 。

如 閣 下欲 收取 本次 公司 通訊 文 件 之 印刷 本， 請填 妥在 本函 背 面的 申 請 表格 ，並 使用 隨附 之 郵寄 標籤 經 寶 德隆 證券 登記 有 限

公司（「香 港 證 券登 記處 」）寄回本公司（ 如在香 港投寄，毋 須貼上郵 票；否則，請貼 上適 當的郵票 ) 。香港 證券登 記處地 址為 香港北角 電氣 道 148 號 21 樓 2103B 室。申請表格 亦可於 本公司 網站（http://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/xingda/index.htm) 或 香港交 易 所網站（ www.hkexnews.hk） 內下載。

如對本函 內容有 任何疑 問，請 電郵至 srinfo.hk@boardroomlimited.com。

代表

興 達國 際控股 有限 公司

董事會主 席

劉 錦蘭

謹啟

二零一九 年九月 十二日

附註 1：此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人("非登記持有人"指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知，希望收到公司通訊文

件(「公司通訊文件」) (附註 2) )發出。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及所附申請表格。

附註 2：公司通訊文件指根據香港聯合交易所有限公司證券上市規則第 1.01 條定義所載，本公司發出或將予發出以供其任何證券的持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，包括但不限於：

(a)年度報告；(b)中期報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及 (f)委任代表表格。