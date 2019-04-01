Xingfa Aluminium : Cancellation Notice

(d)With effect from the date on which the Lender countersigns this Cancellation Notice (the "Effective Date"):

(i)the amount of Tranche A Commitment will be HK$215,833,333.3 (the "Reduced Tranche A Commitment");

(ii)the amount of Tranche B Commitment will be HK$215,833,333.3 (the "Reduced Tranche B Commitment");

(iii)the amount of Tranche C Commitment will be HK$345,333,333.3 (the "Reduced Tranche C Commitment");

(iv)the amount of Tranche A Available Commitment (the "Reduced Tranche A Available Commitment") will be the Reduced Tranche A Commitment minus:

(A)the aggregate of its participation in any outstanding Tranche A Loan (for such purpose taking into account the principal amount of each such Tranche A Loan when it is made and disregarding any subsequent reduction in such principal amount); and

(B)in relation to any proposed Utilisation, that Lender's participation in any Tranche A Loan (other than the Tranche A Loan the subject of such proposed Utilisation) that is due to be made on or before the Utilisation Date for such proposed Utilisation.

(v)the amount of Tranche B Available Commitment (the "Reduced Tranche B Available Commitment") will be the Reduced Tranche B Commitment minus:

(A)the aggregate of its participation in any outstanding Tranche B Loan (for such purpose taking into account the principal amount of each such Tranche B Loan when it is made and disregarding any subsequent reduction in such principal amount); and

(B)in relation to any proposed Utilisation, that Lender's participation in any Tranche B Loan (other than the Tranche B Loan the subject of such proposed Utilisation) that is due to be made on or before the Utilisation Date for such proposed Utilisation.

(vi)the amount of Tranche C Available Commitment (the "Reduced Tranche C Available Commitment") will be the Reduced Tranche C Commitment minus:

(A)the aggregate of its participation in any outstanding Tranche C Loan (for such purpose taking into account the principal amount of each such Tranche C Loan when it is made and disregarding any subsequent reduction in such principal amount); and

(B)in relation to any proposed Utilisation, that Lender's participation in any Tranche C Loan (other than the Tranche C Loan the subject of such proposed Utilisation) that is due to