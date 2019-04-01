Xingfa Aluminium : Cancellation Notice

EXECUTION VERSION
To: The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (the "Lender")
For the attention of Samantha Chan
Level 10, HSBC Main Building,
1 Queen's Road Central,
Hong Kong
Fax: 852-34184994
______________29 March 2019
Dear Sirs
Guangxin Aluminium (HK) Limited 香 港 廣 新 鋁 業 有 限 公 司 (the "Borrower") - HK$1,800,000,000 term loan facility agreement dated 23 January 2019 (the "Facility Agreement")
1.Background
(a)We refer to the Facility Agreement.
(b)Terms defined in the Facility Agreement shall, unless otherwise defined herein or the context otherwise require, have the same meaning in this Cancellation Notice.
(c)The rules of construction set out in clause 1.2 (Construction) of the Facility Agreement shall also apply to this letter mutatis mutandis.
2.Cancellation of Available Commitment
(a)According to clause 7.3 (Voluntary cancellation) of the Facility Agreement, the Borrower may, after the expiry of the Certain Funds Period, if it gives the Lender not less than five (5) Business Days' prior notice, reduce the Available Commitment to such amount as the Borrower may specify in such cancellation notice.
(b)We confirm that as at the date of this Cancellation Notice:
(i)the Tranche A Commitment is HK$500,000,000;
(ii)the Tranche B Commitment is HK$500,000,000;
(iii)the Tranche C Commitment is HK$800,000,000; and
(iv)the Total Commitments is HK$1,800,000,000.
(c)We hereby give irrevocable notice of cancellation in relation to (the "Cancellation"):
(i)HK$284,166,666.7 out of the Tranche A Commitment;
(ii)HK$284,166,666.7 out of the Tranche B Commitment; and
(iii)HK$454,666,666.7 out of the Tranche C Commitment.