Xingfa Aluminium : WHITE FORM OF SHARE OFFER ACCEPTANCE AND TRANSFER OF ORDINARY SHARE(S) OF HK$0.01 EACH IN THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF XINGFA ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS LIMITED

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance and Transfer, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance and Transfer. 香港交易及結算所有限公司、香港聯合交易所有限公司及香港中央結算有限公司對本白 色 股份要約接納及過戶表格之內容概不負責，對其準確性或完整性亦不發表任何聲明，並明確表示，概 不就因本白 色 股份要約及過戶接納表格全部或任何部分內容而產生或因倚賴該等內容而引致之任何損失承擔任何責任。 Unless the context otherwise requires, terms used in this WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance and Transfer shall bear the same meanings as those defined in the composite offer and response document dated 2 April 2019 (the "Composite Document") jointly issued by Guangxin Aluminium (HK) Limited and Xingfa Aluminium Holdings Limited. 除文義另有所指外，本白 色 股份要約接納及過戶表格所用詞彙與香港廣新鋁業有限公司及興發鋁業控股有限公司於二零一九年四月二日共同刊發之綜合要約及回應文件（「綜 合 文 件」）所界定 者具有相同涵義。 WHITE FORM OF SHARE OFFER ACCEPTANCE AND TRANSFER FOR USE IF YOU WANT TO ACCEPT THE SHARE OFFER. 閣 下 如 欲 接 納 股 份 要 約，請 使 用 本 白 色 股 份 要 約 接 納 及 過 戶 表 格。 XINGFA ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS LIMITED 興 發 鋁 業 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) （於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司） (Stock code: 98)（股份代號：98） WHITE FORM OF SHARE OFFER ACCEPTANCE AND TRANSFER OF ORDINARY SHARE(S) OF HK$0.01 EACH IN THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF XINGFA ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS LIMITED 興 發 鋁 業 控 股 有 限 公 司 已 發 行 股 本 中 每 股 面 值0.01港 元 之 普 通 股 之 白 色 股 份 要 約 接 納 及 過 戶 表 格 All parts should be completed (except the sections marked "Do not complete") 每 項 均 須 填 妥（ 除 註 明「請 勿 填 寫 本 欄」的 部 分 ） Registrar of the Company in Hong Kong: Tricor Investor Services Limited located at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong 本公司之香港股份過戶登記處：卓佳證券登記有限公司，地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心22樓 FOR THE CONSIDERATION stated below, the "Transferor" named below hereby accept(s) the Share Offer and transfer(s) to the "Transferee" named below the ordinary Share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the issued share capital of the Company (the "Shares") held by the Transferor(s) specified below subject to the terms and conditions contained herein and in the Composite Document. 根據本表格及綜合文件載列之條款及條件，下列「轉讓人」現按下列代價接納股份要約，將以下註明本公司已發行股本中由其持有每股面值0.01港元之普通股（「股 份」）轉讓予下列「承讓人」。 Number of Share(s) to be transferred (Note) FIGURES WORDS 將予轉讓之股份數目（附註） 數目 大寫 Share certificate number(s) 股票號碼 Surname(s) or Company name(s) Forename(s) TRANSFEROR(S) 姓氏或公司名稱 名字 name(s) and address(es) in full 轉讓人全名及詳細地址 Registered address (EITHER TYPE-WRITTEN OR 登記地址 WRITTEN IN BLOCK LETTERS) （請用打字機或正楷填寫） Telephone number 電話號碼 CONSIDERATION HK$5.60 in cash for each Share 代價 每股股份現金5.60港元 Name: Guangxin (Aluminium) HK Limited 名稱： 香港廣新鋁業有限公司 TRANSFEREE Registered address: 16/F, Goldsland Building, 22-26 Minden Avenue, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong 香港尖沙咀棉登徑22-26號恒成大廈16樓 承讓人 登記地址： Occupation: Corporation 職業： 法人團體 Signed by or for and on behalf of the Transferor(s) in the presence of: 轉讓人或其代表在下列見證人見證下簽署： Signature of witness 見證人簽署 Name of witness 見證人姓名 Address of witness 見證人地址 Occupation of witness 見證人職業 ALL JOINT SHAREHOLDERSÕ MUST SIGN HERE 所 有 聯 名 股 東 均 需 於 本 欄 簽 署 Signature(s) of Transferor(s)/company chop, if applicable or its duly authorised agent(s) 轉讓人簽署╱公司印鑑（如適用）或其正式授權代理人簽署 Date of submission of this WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance and Transfer 提交本白色股份要約接納及過户表格之日期 The signing Shareholder(s) hereby acknowledge(s) that the Share Offer is conditional upon the terms and conditions as set out in the Composite Document, and that the signing and submission of this WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance and Transfer by the signing Shareholder(s) do not render the transfer of Shares contemplated hereunder becoming effective. The transfer of Shares contemplated hereunder shall be subject to the signing by the Transferee on the date of transfer stated below. 署名股東謹此確認要約受綜合文件所載條款及條件所規限，且由署名股東簽署及呈交本白 色 股份要約接納及過戶表格並不令據此擬進行之股份轉讓生效。據此擬進行之股份轉讓須於下文所 列轉讓日期由承讓人簽署，方可作實。 Do not complete 請 勿 填 寫 本 欄 Signed by or for and on behalf of the Transferee in the presence of: For and on behalf of 承讓人或其代表在下列見證人見證下簽署： 代表 Guangxin (Aluminium) HK Limited 香港廣新鋁業有限公司 Signature of Witness Authorised signature(s) 見證人簽署 授權簽署 Name of Witness 見證人姓名 Address of Witness 見證人地址 Occupation of Witness 見證人職業 Date of transfer Signature of Transferee or its duly authorised agent(s) 承讓人或其正式授權代理人簽署 轉讓日期 Note: Insert the total number of Shares for which the Share Offer is accepted. If no number is inserted in the box title "Number of Share(s) to be transferred" or the number of Shares inserted in this WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance and Transfer is greater than the number of Shares held by you or is greater or smaller than that represented by the certificate for Shares tendered for acceptance of the Share Offer, this WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance and Transfer will be returned to you for correction and resubmission. Any corrected and valid WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance and Transfer must be re-submitted and received by the Registrar on or before the latest time of acceptance of the Share Offer in order for it to be counted towards fulfilling the acceptance condition. 附註： 請填上接納股份要約之相應股份總數。倘本白 色 股份要約接納及過戶表格的「將予轉讓之股份數目」一欄並無填上數目，或本白 色 接納及過戶表格上填上之股份數目多於 閣下所持有之股份數目或大於或小於為接納股份要約 而提交的股份之股票列示的數目，則本白 色 股份要約接納及過戶表格將會退回予 閣下以作更正及重新提交。任何經更正及有效之白 色 股份要約接納及過戶表格必須於接納股份要約之最後期限或之前重新提交且由過戶登記處 收訖，方可被視為符合接納條件。 THIS WHITE FORM OF SHARE OFFER ACCEPTANCE AND TRANSFER IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in doubt as to any aspect of this WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance and Transfer or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser. If you have sold or transferred all your Share(s) in Xingfa Aluminium Holdings Limited, you should at once hand this WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance and Transfer and the Composite Document to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s). The making of the Share Offer to the Overseas Shareholders may be prohibited or affected by the laws of the relevant jurisdictions. If you are an Overseas Shareholder, you should obtain appropriate legal advice regarding the implications of the Share Offer in the relevant jurisdictions or, keep yourself informed about and observe any applicable legal or regulatory requirements. It is your own responsibility if you wish to accept the Share Offer to satisfy yourself as to the full observance of the laws and regulations of all relevant jurisdictions in connection therewith, including but not limited to the obtaining of any governmental, exchange control or other consents and any registration or filing which may be required and the compliance with all necessary formalities, regulatory and/or legal requirements. You shall also be fully responsible for the payment of any transfer or other taxes and duties due by you in respect of the relevant jurisdictions. The Offeror, its beneficial owners and parties acting in concert with any of them, the Company, Huatai, the Registrar or any of their respective directors and professional advisers or any other parties involved in the Share Offer and any of their respective agents shall be entitled to be fully indemnified and held harmless by you for any taxes as you may be required to pay. Acceptance of the Share Offer by you will be deemed to constitute a warranty by you that you are permitted under all applicable laws and regulations to receive and accept the Share Offer, and any revision thereof, and such acceptance shall be valid and binding in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations. You are recommended to seek professional advice on deciding whether or not to accept the Share Offer. HOW TO COMPLETE THIS WHITE FORM OF SHARE OFFER ACCEPTANCE AND TRANSFER The Share Offer is conditional. Shareholders are advised to read this WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance and Transfer in conjunction with the Composite Document before completing this WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance and Transfer. To accept the Share Offer made by Huatai for and on behalf of the Offeror to acquire your Shares at a cash price HK$5.60 per Share, you should complete and sign this form overleaf and forward this form, together with the relevant share certificate(s) (the "Share Certificate(s)") and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof), for not less than such number of Shares in respect of which you wish to accept the Share Offer, by post or by hand, marked "Xingfa Aluminium Holdings Limited - Share Offer" on the envelope, to Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "Registrar") at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible, but in any event not later than 4:00 p.m. on the Closing Date or such later time and/or date as the Offeror may determine and announce in accordance with the Takeovers Code. The provisions contained in Appendix I to the Composite Document are incorporated into and form part of this WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance and Transfer. Warning: If you are holding the Offer Shares on behalf of another person as nominee or otherwise, you should refer to the section headed "1. FURTHER TERMS AND PROCEDURES FOR ACCEPTANCE OF THE OFFERS" in Appendix I to the Composite Document in particular as to the matters which you should consider. WHITE FORM OF SHARE OFFER ACCEPTANCE AND TRANSFER IN RESPECT OF THE SHARE OFFER To: The Offeror, Huatai and the Registrar 1.My/Our execution of this WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance and Transfer overleaf (which shall be dated and duly completed pursuant to Appendix I of the Composite Document) shall be binding on my/our successors and assignees, and shall constitute: (a)my/our irrevocable acceptance of the Share Offer made by Huatai for and on behalf of the Offeror, as contained in the Composite Document, for the consideration and on and subject to the terms and conditions therein and herein mentioned, in respect of the number of Shares specified in this WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance and Transfer, if no number is inserted in the box title "Number of Shares to be transferred" or a number inserted on this WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance and Transfer is greater than my registered holding of Share(s), or is greater or smaller than that represented by the certificates for Shares tendered for acceptance of the Share Offer and I have signed this WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance and Transfer, my Form of Acceptance in respect of the Share Offer will be considered to be incomplete and accordingly, my acceptance of the Share Offer will be invalid. This form will be returned to me for correction and resubmission. Any corrected form must be resubmitted and received by the Registrar on or before the latest time for acceptance of the Share Offer. I understand that, if the number of shares shown in the share certificate is not wholly accepted by me, I shall apply to the Registrar for new share certificate representing such number of shares to be accepted and shown in the WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance and Transfer; (b)my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to each of the Offeror and/or Huatai and/or any of their respective agent(s) to collect from the Company or the Registrar on my/ our behalf the Share Certificate(s) in respect of the Share(s) due to be issued to me/us in accordance with, and against surrender of, the enclosed transfer receipt(s) and/or other document(s) of title (if any) (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof), which has/have been duly signed by me/us and to deliver the same to the Registrar and to authorise and instruct the Registrar to hold such Share Certificate(s), subject to the terms and conditions of the Share Offer, as if it was/they were Share Certificate(s) delivered to the Registrar together with this WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance and Transfer; (c)my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to each of the Offeror and/or Huatai and/or any of their respective agent(s) to send a cheque crossed "Not negotiable- account payee only" drawn in my/our favour for the cash consideration to which I/we shall have become entitled under the terms of the Share Offer (less seller's ad valorem stamp duty payable by me/us in connection with my/our acceptance of the Share Offer), by ordinary post at my/our own risk to the person named at the address stated below or, if no name and address is stated below, to me or the first-named of us (in the case of joint registered Shareholders) at the registered address shown in the register of members of the Company as soon as possible but in any event within seven Business Days after the date of receipt of all the relevant documents by the Registrar to render the acceptance under the Share Offer complete and valid or when the Offers become unconditional (whichever is later); (Note: insert name and address of the person to whom the cheque is to be sent if different from the registered Shareholder or the first-named of joint registered Shareholders.) Name: (in block letters) Address: (in block letters) (d)my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to each of the Offeror and/or Huatai and/or the Registrar and/or such person or persons as any of them may direct for the purpose, on my/our behalf, to make and execute the contract note as required by Section 19(1) of the Stamp Duty Ordinance (Chapter 117 of the Laws of Hong Kong) to be made and executed by me/us as the seller(s) of the Share(s) to be sold by me/us under the Share Offer and to cause the same to be stamped and to cause an endorsement to be made on this form in accordance with the provisions of that Ordinance; (e)my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to each of the Offeror and/or Huatai and/or the Registrar and/or such person or persons as any of them may direct to complete and execute the WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance and Transfer or any document on my/our behalf in connection with my/our acceptance of the Share Offer and to do any other act that may be necessary or expedient for the purpose of vesting in the Offeror or such person or persons as it may direct my/our Share(s) tendered for acceptance under the Share Offer; (f)my/our undertaking to execute such further documents and to do such acts and things by way of further assurance as may be necessary or desirable to transfer my/our Share(s) tendered for acceptance under the Share Offer to the Offeror or such person or persons as it may direct free from all liens, charges, options, claims, equities, adverse interests, third party rights or encumbrances whatsoever and together with all rights accruing or attaching thereto on or after the date on which the Share Offer is made, including, without limitation, the right to receive all future dividends and other distributions declared, paid or made, if any, on or after the date on which the Share Offer is made, being the date of the Composite Document, in respect of the Share(s) tendered for acceptance under the Share Offer; (g)my/our agreement to ratify each and every act or thing which may be done or effected by the Offeror and/or Huatai and/or the Company and/or any of their respective agent(s) or such person or persons as any of them may direct on the exercise of any of the authorities contained herein; and (h)my/our appointment of the Offeror and/or Huatai as my/our attorney in respect of all the Share(s) to which this form relates, such power of attorney to take effect from the date and time on which the Share Offer becomes unconditional in all respects and thereafter be irrevocable. 2.I/We understand that acceptance of the Share Offer by me/us will be deemed to constitute a warranty by me/us to the Offeror and Huatai that (i) the Shares held by me/us to be acquired under the Share Offer are sold free from all third party rights, liens, charges, equities, options, claims, adverse interests and encumbrances and together with all rights accruing or attaching thereto on or after the date on which the Share Offer is made, being the date of the Composite Document, or subsequently becoming attached to them, including, without limitation, the rights to receive all future dividends and other distributions declared, paid or made, if any, on or after the date on which the Share Offer is made; and (ii) I/we have not taken or omitted to take any action which will or may result in the Offeror, its beneficial owner and parties acting in concert with any of them, the Company, Huatai or any other person acting in breach of the legal or regulatory requirements of any territory in connection with the Share Offer or my/our acceptance thereof, and is permitted under all applicable laws and regulations to receive and accept the Share Offer, and any revision thereof, and that such acceptance is valid and binding in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations. 3.I/We hereby warrant and represent to the Offeror, Huatai and the Company that I/we am/are the registered holder(s) of the Share(s) specified in this form and I/we have the full right, power and authority to sell and pass the title and ownership of my/our Share(s) to the Offeror by way of acceptance of the Share Offer. 4.In the event that my/our acceptance is treated as invalid in accordance with the terms of the Share Offer, all instructions, authorisations and undertakings contained in paragraph 1 above shall cease and in which event, I/we authorise and request you or any one of you to return to me/us my/our Share Certificate(s), and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof), together with this form duly cancelled, by ordinary post at my/our own risk to the person and address stated in paragraph 1(c) above or, if no name and address is stated, to me or the first-named of us (in the case of joint registered Shareholders) at the registered address shown in the register of members of the Company. Note: When you have sent one or more transfer receipt(s) and in the meantime the relevant Share Certificate(s) has/have been collected by any of the Offeror and/or Huatai and/or any of their respective agent(s) from the Company or the Registrar on your behalf upon your acceptance of the Share Offer, you will be returned such Share Certificate(s) in lieu of the transfer receipt(s). 5.I/We hereby warrant and represent to the Offeror, Huatai and the Company that I/we have satisfied the laws of the jurisdiction where my/our address is stated in the register of members of the Company in connection with my/our acceptance of the Share Offer, including the obtaining of any governmental, exchange control or other consents and any registration or filing which may be required and the compliance with all necessary formalities, regulatory and/or legal requirements. 6.I/We hereby warrant and represent to the Offeror, Huatai and the Company that I/we shall be fully responsible for payment of any transfer or other taxes and duties payable by me/us in respect of the jurisdiction where my/our address is located as set out in the register of members of the Company in connection with my/our acceptance of the Share Offer. 7.I/We enclose the relevant Share Certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) for the whole/part of my/our holding of Share(s) which are to be held by you on the terms and conditions of the Share Offer. I/We understand that no acknowledgement of receipt of this WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance and Transfer, Share Certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) will be given. I/We further understand that all documents will be sent by ordinary post at my/our own risk. 8.I/We acknowledge that my/our Share(s) sold to the Offeror by way of acceptance of the Share Offer will be registered under the name of the Offeror or its nominee. 9.I/We irrevocably undertake, represent, warrant and agree to and with the Offeror, Huatai and the Company (so as to bind my/our successors and assignees) that in respect of the Shares which are accepted or deemed to have been accepted under the Share Offer, which acceptance has not been validly withdrawn, and which have not been registered in the name of the Offeror or as it may direct, to give: (a)an authority to the Company and/or its agents from me/us to send any notice, circular, warrant or other document or communication which may be required to be sent to me/us as a member of the Company (including any Share Certificate(s) and/or other document(s) of title issued as a result of conversion of such Shares into certificated form) to the attention of the Offeror at the Registrar at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong; (b)an irrevocable authority to the Offeror or its agents to sign any consent to short notice of any general meeting of the Company on my/our behalf and/or to attend and/or to execute a form of proxy in respect of such Shares appointing any person nominated by the Offeror to attend such general meeting (or any adjournment thereof) and to exercise the votes attaching to such Shares on my/our behalf, such votes to be cast in a manner to be determined at the sole discretion of the Offeror; and (c)my/our agreement not to exercise any of such rights without the consent of the Offeror and my/our irrevocable undertaking not to appoint a proxy for, or to attend any, such general meeting and subject as aforesaid, to the extent I/we have previously appointed a proxy, other than the Offeror or its nominee or appointee, for or to attend or to vote at the general meeting of the Company, I/we hereby expressly revoke such appointment. 10.I/We acknowledge that, save as expressly provided in the Composite Document and this WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance and Transfer, all the acceptance, instructions, authorisation and undertakings hereby given shall be irrevocable and unconditional. 本 白 色 股 份 要 約 接 納 及 過 戶 表 格 乃 重 要 文 件，請 即 處 理。 閣下如對本白 色 股份要約接納及過戶表格任何方面或應採取之行動有任何疑問，應諮詢 閣下之持牌證券商或註冊 證券機構、銀行經理、律師、專業會計師或其他專業顧問。 閣下如已將名下之興發鋁業控股有限公司股份全部售出或轉讓，應立即將本白 色 股份要約接納及過戶表格及綜合文件送交買主或承讓人或經手買賣或轉讓之持牌證券商或註 冊證券機構或其他代理商，以便轉交予買主或承讓人。 向海外股東提出股份要約或會受有關司法權區之法例所禁止或影響。倘 閣下為海外股東，則應自行就有關股份要約於相關司法權區之影響徵詢適當之法律意見，或瞭解及遵 守任何適用法例或監管規定。 閣下如欲接納股份要約，則有責任自行確保就此全面遵守所有有關司法權區之法例及法規，包括但不限於取得可能所需之任何政府、外匯管制 或其他方面之同意及任何登記或存檔，以及遵守所有必要之正式手續、監管及╱或法例規定。 閣下亦須全面負責支付 閣下就相關司法權區應付之任何轉讓徵費或其他稅項 及徵費。要約人、其實益擁有人及其一致行動人士、本公司、華泰、過戶登記處或彼等各自之任何董事及專業顧問或涉及股份要約之任何其他人士以及彼等各自之任何代理人 均有權就 閣下可能須付之任何稅項獲 閣下全面彌償及毋須就此承擔任何責任。 閣下接納股份要約將被視為構成 閣下保證，表示 閣下根據一切適用法例及法規獲准收 到及接納股份要約及其任何修訂，而該接納將根據一切適用法例及法規屬有效及具約束力。 閣下決定是否接納股份要約時，應諮詢專業意見。 本 白 色 股 份 要 約 接 納 及 過 戶 表 格 填 寫 方 法 股份要約為有條件。股東務請先一併閱讀本白 色 股份要約接納及過戶表格及綜合文件後始填寫本白 色 股份要約接納及過戶表格。 閣下如欲接納華 泰 代 表 要 約 人 以 現 金 每 股 股 份5.60港 元 之 價 格 收 購 閣 下 所 持 股 份 提出之股份要約，應填妥及簽署本表格之背頁，然後將本表格並連同就不少於 閣下有意接納股份要約所涉及之股份數目之相關股票 （「股 票」）及╱或過戶收據及╱或任何其他所有權文件（及╱或任何就此所需令人信納之彌償保證）盡早以郵遞或以專人送 交 卓 佳 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司（「過 戶 登 記 處」），地 址 為 香 港 皇 后 大 道 東183號 合 和 中 心22樓，信 封 面 請 註 明「興 發 鋁 業 控 股 有 限 公 司－股 份 要 約」，惟 無 論 如 何 須 於 截 止 日 期 下 午 四 時 正（ 或 要 約 人 根 據 收 購 守 則 可 能 釐 定 並 公 佈 之 較 後 時 間 及 ╱ 或 日 期 ）前 送 達。綜 合 文 件 附 錄 一 所 載 之 條 文 已 載 入 本 白 色 股 份 要 約 接 納 及 過 戶 表 格，並 構 成 其 中 一 部 分。 警 告：倘 閣 下 以 代 名 人 或 其 他 身 份 代 表 其 他 人 士 持 有 要 約 股 份， 閣 下 應 細 閱 綜 合 文 件 附 錄 一 內 題 為「1. 接 納 要 約 的 其 他 條 款 及 程 序」一 節，尤 其 是 閣 下 應 考 慮 之 事 項。 股 份 要 約 之 白 色 股 份 要 約 接 納 及 過 戶 表 格 致：要 約 人 及 華 泰 1.本人╱吾等簽立本白 色 股份要約接納及過戶表格之背頁（表格須根據綜合文件附錄一註明日期及填妥），本人╱吾等之繼承人及受讓人將受此約束，並構成： (a)本人╱吾等按綜合文件及本表格所載代價及條款與條件，就本白 色 股份要約接納及過戶表格所列明之股份數目，不可撤回地接納綜合文件所載由華泰代表 要約人提出之股份要約，如並無於「將予轉讓之股份數目」一欄填上數目，或於本白 色 股份要約接納及過戶表格上填上之數目大於本人所持登記股份或大 於或少於本人就接納股份要約所遞交股票內所示之數目，而本人已簽署本白 色 股份要約接納及過戶表格，則本人有關股份要約之接納表格將被視為並未填 妥，因此，本人之股份要約接納將會無效。本表格將退回予本人進行修改及重新遞交。任何經更正之表格必須於接納股份要約之最後期限或之前重新提交 並送達過戶登記處；本人知悉，若股票所示之股份數目並非由本人悉數接納，則本人應向過戶登記處申請新股票，以代表將予接納並於白 色 股份要約接納 及過戶表格上列示的有關股份數目； (b)本人╱吾等不可撤回地分別指示並授權要約人及╱或華泰及╱或彼等各自之任何代理人，代表本人╱吾等從 貴公司或過戶登記處領取將根據本人╱吾 等已正式簽署且呈交之隨附過戶收據及╱或其他所有權文件（如有）（及╱或任何就此所需令人信納之彌償保證）發行予本人╱吾等之股份之股票，並將有 關股票送交過戶登記處，以及授權並指示過戶登記處根據股份要約之條款及條件持有有關股票，猶如有關股票乃與本白 色 股份要約接納及過戶表格一併送 交過戶登記處； (c)本人╱吾等不可撤回地分別指示並授權要約人及╱或華泰及╱或彼等各自之任何代理人，將本人╱吾等根據股份要約之條款應得之現金代價（減本人╱吾 等就接納股份要約應付之賣方從價印花稅），以「不得轉讓－只准入抬頭人賬戶」方式劃線開出支票予本人╱吾等，然後盡早惟無論如何於過戶登記處接獲 使有關接納股份要約完整及有效之所有有關文件當日起計七個營業日內，以平郵方式寄發予下文所列人士及地址（如未有於下欄列明姓名及地址，則按 貴 公司股東名冊所示之登記地址寄予本人或吾等當中排名首位者（如屬聯名登記股東），郵誤風險由本人╱吾等自行承擔； （附註：倘接收支票之人士並非登記股東或排名首位之聯名登記股東，則請在本欄填上接收支票人士之姓名及地址。） 姓 名：（請用正楷填寫） 地 址：（請用正楷填寫） (d)本人╱吾等不可撤回地分別指示並授權要約人及╱或華泰及╱或過戶登記處及╱或彼等任何一方可能就此指定之一名或多名人士代表本人╱吾等以根據 股份要約出售股份賣方之身份，訂立及簽立香港法例第117章印花稅條例第19(1)條所規定須由本人╱吾等訂立及簽立之成交單據，並安排按該條例之條文 加蓋印花及在本表格背書證明； (e)本人╱吾等不可撤回地分別指示並授權要約人及╱或華泰及╱或過戶登記處及╱或彼等任何一方可能指定之一名或多名人士代表本人╱吾等就本人╱吾 等接納股份要約填妥並簽立白 色 股份要約接納及過戶表格或任何文件，並作出任何其他必需或適當行動，以使本人╱吾等根據股份要約提交以供接納之股 份轉歸要約人或其可能指定之該名或該等人士所有； (f)本人╱吾等承諾於可能屬必要或適當時簽立其他文件並作出有關行動及事宜，以進一步確保本人╱吾等根據股份要約提交以供接納之股份轉讓予要約人 或其可能指定之該名或該等人士，而上述股份將不帶有任何留置權、押記、期權、申索、衡平權、不利權益、第三方權利或產權負擔，但連同於提出股份要約 當日或之後所應計或附帶之所有權利，包括但不限於收取於提出股份要約當日或之後就根據要約提交以供接納之股份宣派、派付或作出之所有日後股息及 其他分派（如有）之權利； (g)本人╱吾等同意追認要約人及╱或本公司及╱或華泰及╱或彼等各自之任何代理人或彼等任何一方可能指定之一名或多名人士於行使本表格所載任何授 權時可能作出或進行之各種行動或事宜；及 (h)本人╱吾等委任要約人及╱或華泰為本人╱吾等就本表格有關之全部股份之委任代理人，該授權於股份要約在各方面成為無條件之日期及時間起生效，且 隨後不得撤回。 2.本人╱吾等明白本人╱吾等接納股份要約將被視為構成本人╱吾等向要約人及華泰保證，(i)本人╱吾等所持有並根據股份要約獲收購之股份於出售時將不帶有任何 第三方權利、留置權、押記、衡平權、期權、申索、不利權益及產權負擔，但連同於提出股份要約當日（即綜合文件日期）或之後所應計或附帶或其後所附帶之所有權 利，包括但不限於收取於提出股份要約當日或之後宣派、派付或作出之所有日後股息及其他分派（如有）之權利；及(ii)本人╱吾等並無採取或遺漏採取任何行動，而 將會或可能導致要約人、其實益擁有人及其一致行動人士、華泰、 貴公司或任何其他人士違反任何地區與股份要約或其接納股份要約有關之法例或監管規定，且其 根據一切適用法例及法規獲准收到及接納股份要約及其任何修訂，而該接納將根據一切適用法例及法規屬有效及具約束力。 3.本人╱吾等謹此向要約人、華泰及 貴公司保證及聲明，本人╱吾等為本表格所列明股份之登記持有人，而本人╱吾等有十足權利、權力及授權以接納股份要約之方 式，向要約人出售及移交本人╱吾等之股份之所有權及擁有權。 4.倘根據股份要約之條款，本人╱吾等之接納被視作無效，則上文第1段所載一切指示、授權及承諾將告終止，在此情況下，本人╱吾等授權並要求 閣下或其中任何一 方以平郵方式將本人╱吾等之股票及╱或過戶收據及╱或任何其他所有權文件（及╱或任何就此所需令人信納之彌償保證），連同已正式註銷之本表格一併寄回上 文第1(c)段所指人士及地址，或如姓名及地址欄內空白，則按 貴公司股東名冊所示登記地址寄回本人或吾等當中排名首位者（如屬聯名登記股東），惟郵誤風險概由 本人╱吾等自行承擔。 附註： 倘 閣下寄發一份或以上過戶收據而要約人及╱或華泰及╱或彼等各自之任何代理人任何一方同時於 閣下接納要約後代表 閣下，從本公司或過戶登記 處領取相關股票，則 閣下將獲交還股票而並非過戶收據。 5.本人╱吾等謹此向要約人、華泰及 貴公司保證及聲明，本人╱吾等符合本人╱吾等於 貴公司股東名冊所列地址所在司法權區關於本人╱吾等接納要約人面之法 例，包括取得可能所需之任何政府、外匯管制或其他方面之同意及任何登記或存檔，以及遵守所有必要之正式手續、監管及╱或法例規定。 6.本人╱吾等謹此向要約人、華泰及 貴公司保證及聲明，本人╱吾等將全面負責支付本人╱吾等於 貴公司股東名冊所列地址所在司法權區就本人╱吾等接納股份 要約應付之任何過戶或其他稅項及徵費。 7.本人╱吾等茲附上本人╱吾等持有之全部或部分股份之相關股票及╱或過戶收據及╱或任何其他所有權文件（及╱或任何就此所需令人信納之彌償保證），由 閣 下按股份要約之條款及條件予以持有。本人╱吾等瞭解所交回之本白 色 股份要約接納表格、股票及╱或過戶收據及╱或任何其他所有權文件（及╱或就此所需令人 信納之彌償保證）概不獲發收據。本人╱吾等亦瞭解以平郵方式寄發所有文件之郵誤風險概由本人╱吾等自行承擔。 8.本人╱吾等知悉以接納股份要約之方式向要約人出售本人╱吾等之股份，將以要約人或其代名人之名義登記。 9.本人╱吾等就根據股份要約已接納或被視為已接納而其接納並未被有效撤回及並無以要約人之名義或按其指示登記之股份，向要約人、華泰及 貴公司不可撤回地 承諾、聲明、保證及同意（以約束本人╱吾等之繼承人及受讓人）： (a)本人╱吾等授權 貴公司及╱或其代理人將可能須向本人╱吾等作為 貴公司股東寄發之任何通告、通函、認股權證或其他文件或通訊（包括任何股票及 ╱或因將該等股份轉為證書形式而發出之其他所有權文件）送交過戶登記處（地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心22樓）予要約人； (b)不可撤回地授權要約人或其代理人代表本人╱吾等簽署任何同意書，同意縮短 貴公司任何股東大會通知期及╱或出席及╱或簽立有關該等股份之代表 委任表格，以委任要約人提名之任何人士出席相關股東大會（或其任何續會），以及代表本人╱吾等行使該等股份所附帶之投票權，而該等投票權將以要約 人全權酌情釐定之方式作出投票；及 (c)本人╱吾等協定，在未得要約人之同意下不會行使任何相關權利，以及本人╱吾等不可撤回地承諾不會就任何股東大會委任代表，或親身出席股東大會， 及在上文所規限下，如本人╱吾等以往已就 貴公司股東大會委任代表（而該代表並非要約人或其代名人或獲委任人士）出席該等大會或作出投票，則本 人╱吾等謹此明示撤回有關委任。 10.本人╱吾等確認，除綜合文件及本白 色 股份要約接納及過戶表格明文規定外，在此作出之所有接納、指示、授權及承諾均為不可撤回及為無條件。 PERSONAL DATA Personal Information Collection Statement This personal information collection statement informs you of the policies and practices of the Offeror, Huatai, the Company and the Registrar in relation to personal data and the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Privacy Ordinance"). 1.Reasons for the collection of your personal data To accept the Share Offer for your Share(s), you must provide the personal data requested. Failure to supply the requested data may result in the processing of your acceptance being rejected or delayed. It may also prevent or delay the despatch of the consideration to which you are entitled under the Share Offer. 2.Purposes The personal data which you provide on this form may be used, held and/ or stored (by whatever means) for the following purposes: 3.Transfer of personal data The personal data provided in this WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance and Transfer will be kept confidential but the Offeror, Huatai, the Company and/or the Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving the purposes above or any of them, make such enquiries as they consider necessary to confirm the accuracy of the personal data and, in particular, they may disclose, obtain, transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) such personal data to, from or with any and all of the following persons and entities: •the Offeror, Huatai, the Company and/or any of their agent(s) and the Registrar; •any agents, contractors or third party service providers who offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to the Offeror, Huatai, the Company and/or the Registrar, in connection with the operation of its business; •processing of your acceptance and verification or compliance with the terms and application procedures set out in this WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance and Transfer and the Composite Document; •registering transfers of the Share(s) out of your name; •maintaining or updating the relevant register of Shareholders; •conducting or assisting to conduct signature verifications, and any other verifications or exchange of information; •establishing your entitlements under the Share Offer; •distributing communications from the Offeror, Huatai, the Company or agents and the Registrar; •compiling statistical information and Shareholder profiles; •making disclosures as required by laws, rules or regulations (whether statutory or otherwise); •disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims or entitlements; •any other purpose in connection with the business of the Offeror, Huatai, the Company or the Registrar; and •any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and/ or to enable the Offeror, Huatai, the Company and/or the Registrar to discharge their obligations to the Shareholders and/or regulators and other purpose to which the Shareholders may from time by time agree to or be informed of. •any regulatory or governmental bodies; •any other persons or institutions with which you have or propose to have dealings, such as bankers, solicitors, accountants, licensed securities dealers or registered institutions in securities; and •any other persons or institutions whom the Offeror, Huatai, the Company and/or the Registrar consider(s) to be necessary or desirable in the circumstances. 4.Retention of Personal Data The Offeror, Huatai, the Company and the Registrar will keep the personal data provided in this WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance and Transfer for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes for which the personal data were collected. Personal data which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with in accordance with the Privacy Ordinance. 5.Access to and correction of personal data The Privacy Ordinance provides you with rights to ascertain whether the Offeror, Huatai, the Company and/or the Registrar hold(s) your personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct any data that is incorrect. In accordance with the Privacy Ordinance, the Offeror, Huatai, the Company and the Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of any data access requests. All requests for access to data or correction of data or for information regarding policies and practices and the kinds of data held should be addressed to the Offeror, Huatai, the Company and/or the Registrar (as the case may be). BY SIGNING THIS WHITE FORM OF SHARE OFFER ACCEPTANCE AND TRANSFER, YOU AGREE TO ALL OF THE ABOVE. 個 人 資 料 個 人 資 料 收 集 聲 明 本個人資料收集聲明旨在知會 閣下有關要約人、華泰、本公司 及過戶登記處有關個人資料及香港法例第486章個人資料（私ß 隱）條例（「私 隱 條 例」）之政策及慣例。 1.收 集 閣 下 個 人 資 料 之 理 由 倘 閣下欲就所持有之股份接納股份要約，則須提供所需之 個人資料。倘 閣下未能提供所需資料，則可能會導致 閣 下之接納遭拒絕或延誤處理。這亦可能妨礙或延誤寄發 閣 下根據股份要約應得之代價。 2.用 途 閣下於本表格所提供之個人資料可能會就下列用途加以運 用、持有及╱或保存（以任何方式）： • 處理 閣下之接納及核實或遵從本白 色 股份要約接納及 過戶表格及綜合文件載列之條款及申請手續； • 登記將股份從 閣下名下轉讓； • 保存或更新相關之股份持有人名冊； • 核實或協助核實簽名，以及對任何其他資料進行核實或 交換； • 確立 閣下根據股份要約應得之配額； • 自要約人、華泰、本公司或代理人及過戶登記處收取通 訊； • 編製統計資料及股東概覽； • 遵照法例、規則或規例（無論法定或非法定）之要求作出 披露； • 披露有關資料以便申索或享有配額； • 與要約人、華泰、本公司或過戶登記處業務有關之任何其 他用途；及 • 與上文所述有關之任何其他附帶或相關用途及╱或以便 要約人、華泰、本公司及╱或過戶登記處履行彼等對股東 及╱或監管機構之責任及股東可能不時同意或獲悉之其 他用途。 3.轉 交 個 人 資 料 本白 色 股份要約接納及過戶表格所提供之個人資料將會保 密，但要約人、華泰、本公司及╱或過戶登記處可能會作出彼 等認為必要之查詢以確定個人資料之準確性，以便資料可達 致上述或任何有關之用途，尤其可能會向下列任何及所有人 士及實體披露、取得或轉交該等個人資料（不論在香港境內 或境外）： •要約人、華泰、本公司及╱或代理人及過戶登記處 •為要約人、華泰、本公司及╱或過戶登記處之業務經營向 彼等提供行政、電訊、電腦、付款或其他服務之任何代理 人、承包商或第三方服務供應商； •任何監管或政府機構； •與 閣下進行交易或建議進行交易之任何其他人士或機 構，例如往來銀行、律師、會計師、持牌證券商或註冊證 券機構；及 •要約人、華泰、本公司及╱或過戶登記處認為必需或適當 情況下之任何其他人士或機構。 4.個 人 資 料 的 保 留 受約人、華泰、本公司及過戶登記處將按收集個人資料所需 用途保留本白 色 股份要約接納及過戶表格所收集個人資料。 毋需保留之個人資料將根據私隱條例銷毀或處理。 5.查 閱 及 更 正 個 人 資 料 私隱條例賦予 閣下權利確定要約人、華泰、本公司及╱或 過戶登記處是否持有 閣下之個人資料，索取該等資料副本 及更正任何不正確資料。根據私隱條例，要約人、華泰、本公 司及過戶登記處有權就處理任何查閱資料之要求收取合理費 用。所有關於查閱資料或更正資料或詢問關於政策及慣例及 所持資料類別之要求，應向要約人、華泰、本公司及╱或過戶 登記處（視乎情況而定）提出。 閣下簽署本白色股份要約接納及過戶表格，即表示同意上述所有 條 款。 Attachments Original document

