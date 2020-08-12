Xinhua News Media : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

XINHUA NEWS MEDIA HOLDINGS LIMITED

新華通訊頻媒控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 309)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING

THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

Reference is made to the annual report of Xinhua News Media Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2020 published on 30 July 2020 (the "2020 Annual Report"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those set out in the 2020 Annual Report.

In addition to the information provided in the 2020 Annual Report, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") would like to provide further information and breakdown in relation to the other operating expenses of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2020 (together with the comparative figures of 2019) as below: