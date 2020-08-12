Xinhua News Media : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020
XINHUA NEWS MEDIA HOLDINGS LIMITED
新華通訊頻媒控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 309)
SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING
THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020
Reference is made to the annual report of Xinhua News Media Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2020 published on 30 July 2020 (the "2020 Annual Report"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those set out in the 2020 Annual Report.
In addition to the information provided in the 2020 Annual Report, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") would like to provide further information and breakdown in relation to the other operating expenses of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2020 (together with the comparative figures of 2019) as below:
Other operating expenses for the year mainly included:
2020
2019
HK$'000
HK$'000
Cost of services rendered
(excluding employee benefit expenses)
77,541
108,302
Utilities and office expenses
9,351
9,191
Legal and professional fees
3,933
10,583
Rental expenses
2,052
6,766
Travelling and entertainment expenses
7,140
9,001
Miscellaneous
2,102
3,755
102,119
147,598
Save as disclosed in this announcement, the remaining content of the 2020 Annual Report remain unchanged.
By order of the Board
Xinhua News Media Holdings Limited
Tsui Kwok Hing
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 12 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely, Mr. Lo Kou Hong, Mr. Tsui Kwok Hing, Mr. Fu Jun and Mr. Leung Cheung Hang; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Wang Qi, Mr. Tsang Chi Hon and Mr. Wong Hon Kit.
