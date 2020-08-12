Log in
Xinhua News Media : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

08/12/2020 | 04:53am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

XINHUA NEWS MEDIA HOLDINGS LIMITED

新華通訊頻媒控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 309)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING

THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

Reference is made to the annual report of Xinhua News Media Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2020 published on 30 July 2020 (the "2020 Annual Report"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those set out in the 2020 Annual Report.

In addition to the information provided in the 2020 Annual Report, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") would like to provide further information and breakdown in relation to the other operating expenses of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2020 (together with the comparative figures of 2019) as below:

Other operating expenses for the year mainly included:

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Cost of services rendered

(excluding employee benefit expenses)

77,541

108,302

Utilities and office expenses

9,351

9,191

Legal and professional fees

3,933

10,583

Rental expenses

2,052

6,766

Travelling and entertainment expenses

7,140

9,001

Miscellaneous

2,102

3,755

102,119

147,598

- 1 -

Save as disclosed in this announcement, the remaining content of the 2020 Annual Report remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

Xinhua News Media Holdings Limited

Tsui Kwok Hing

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 12 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely, Mr. Lo Kou Hong, Mr. Tsui Kwok Hing, Mr. Fu Jun and Mr. Leung Cheung Hang; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Wang Qi, Mr. Tsang Chi Hon and Mr. Wong Hon Kit.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Xinhua News Media Holdings Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 08:52:12 UTC
