Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT THE RENEWAL OF MANDATE TO ACQUIRE WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRODUCTS WITH IDLE SELF-OWNED FUNDS

新華文軒出版傳媒股份有限公司

XINHUA WINSHARE PUBLISHING AND MEDIA CO., LTD.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 811)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

THE RENEWAL OF MANDATE TO ACQUIRE WEALTH MANAGEMENT

PRODUCTS WITH IDLE SELF-OWNED FUNDS

This announcement is made voluntarily by Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co., Ltd.* (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group").

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company, at the seventh meeting of the fourth session of the Board for 2019 held on 29 October 2019, considered and approved the 'Resolution Regarding the Renewal of Mandate to Acquire Wealth Management Products with Idle Self-owned Funds', pursuant to which, the Board resolved that the Group shall continue acquiring wealth management products (the "Wealth Management Products") with idle self-owned funds not exceeding RMB1.3 billion, taking into account the actual situation and needs of the Company and its subsidiaries, with details as follows: