Xinhua Winshare Publshng&Med : Announcement on The Principal Operating Statistics for 2018

Descriptions to principal business segments:
The publishing business covers businesses including publishing of publications such as books, periodicals, audio-visual products and digital products; provision of printing services; and supply of materials.
The distribution business covers distributing textbooks and supplementary materials to schools and students, and the provision of primary and secondary school digitalized education and equipment services; retailing, distribution business and online sales of publications business.
The education service business includes the distribution of textbooks and supplementary materials to schools and students, and the provision of primary and secondary school digitalised education and equipment services for primary and secondary schools.
The retailing business includes the retail store business and group-buying business, etc.
