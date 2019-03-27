Log in
Xinhua Winshare Publshng&Med : Announcement on The Principal Operating Statistics for 2018

0
03/27/2019 | 01:50pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

新華文軒出版傳媒股份有限公司

XINHUA WINSHARE PUBLISHING AND MEDIA CO., LTD.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 811)

ANNOUNCEMENT

ON THE PRINCIPAL OPERATING STATISTICS

FOR 2018

This announcement is made by Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co., Ltd* (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the requirements of Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company confirm that there are no false representations, misleading statements or material omission in this announcement, and they shall individually and collectively accept responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents herein.

In accordance with the relevant requirements under the Guidelines No.13 of the Shanghai Stock

Exchange on Industry Information Disclosure of Listed Companies - Media and Publishing (《上海 證券交易所上市公司行業信息披露指引第十三號－新聞出版》), the Company hereby announces

the operating statistics of its principal business segments for 2018 as follows:

Unit: RMB0'000

Total fixed

Operating

Gross Profit

Business Segments

price for sales

Turnover

cost

Margin (%)

Publishing Business

-

249,710.38

172,212.65

31.04

Of which: Textbooks and

Supplementary Materials

238,023.87

134,580.73

87,713.22

34.82

  Books

220,212.38

78,634.32

52,516.67

33.21

Distribution Business

-

702,692.02

486,711.93

30.74

Of which: Educational Service

Business

-

477,187.20

308,086.63

35.44

  Of which: Textbooks and

Supplementary

Materials

419,234.47

401,537.88

241,752.55

39.79

  Online Sales Business

226,365.37

126,652.70

112,999.46

10.78

  Retail Business

80,669.61

66,205.61

42,583.50

35.68

1

Descriptions to principal business segments:

The publishing business covers businesses including publishing of publications such as books, periodicals, audio-visual products and digital products; provision of printing services; and supply of materials.

The distribution business covers distributing textbooks and supplementary materials to schools and students, and the provision of primary and secondary school digitalized education and equipment services; retailing, distribution business and online sales of publications business.

The education service business includes the distribution of textbooks and supplementary materials to schools and students, and the provision of primary and secondary school digitalised education and equipment services for primary and secondary schools.

The retailing business includes the retail store business and group-buying business, etc.

This announcement is published simultaneously in Chinese and English. In the event of any inconsistency between Chinese and English versions, the Chinese version shall prevail.

By Order of the Board

XINHUA WINSHARE PUBLISHING AND MEDIA CO., LTD.*

He Zhiyong

Chairman

Sichuan, the PRC, 27 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (a) Mr. He Zhiyong, Mr. Chen Yunhua and Mr. Yang Miao as executive Directors; (b) Mr. Luo Jun, Mr. Zhang Peng and Mr. Han Xiaoming as non-executive Directors; and (c) Mr. Chan Yuk Tong, Ms. Xiao Liping and Mr. Fang Binxi as independent non-executive Directors.

*For identification purposes only

2

Disclaimer

Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 17:49:10 UTC
