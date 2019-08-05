Xinhua Winshare Publshng&Med : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy):

31/07/2019

To: Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer

Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co., Ltd.

Date Submitted

05/08/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code:

811

Description:

H SharesNo. of ordinary shares 441,937,100

Balance at close of preceding month

Par value (State currency)

RMB1.00

Authorised share capital (State currency)

RMB441,937,100.00

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

NilBalance at close of the month

441,937,100

RMB1.00

RMB441,937,100.00

(2) Stock code: 601811 (Shanghai

Stock Exchange)Balance at close of preceding monthDescription:A SharesNo. of ordinary shares 791,903,900

Par value (State currency)

RMB1.00

Authorised share capital (State currency)

RMB791,903,900.00

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

NilBalance at close of the month

791,903,900

RMB1.00

RMB791,903,900.00

2.

Preference SharesStock code:

Description:No. of preference shares

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3.

Other Classes of Shares

Par value (State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Stock code:

Description:No. of other classes of shares

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the monthTotal authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency):

Par value (State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

RMB1,233,841,000.00

II.

Movements in Issued Share CapitalBalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease) during the month

Balance at close of the month

No. of ordinary

1.

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approval date

(dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

(

/

/

)shares

(Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)shares

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

GrantedMovement during the monthExercised

(1) Total A. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares) (Other class)

441,937,100

Nil

441,937,100

Cancelled

shares No of preference No. of other shares classes of shares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A No. of new shares No. of new shares of of issuer which may issuer issued during be issued pursuant the month pursuant thereto as at close of thereto the month Nil N/A N/A March 2019 (2)

791,903,900

Nil

791,903,900

LapsedNil

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)No. of new shares of issuer

Nominal value at close of preceding month

No. of new which may be

1.

( / / )

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

(

/ / )

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

(

/ / )

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

(

/ / )

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of nominal value

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

shares of issuer issued pursuant issued during thereto as at the month close of the pursuant thereto month Total B. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Nominal value at close of the month

Exercised during the monthConvertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

Class and description1.

Currency of amount outstandingAmount at close of preceding month

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Converted during the month No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer issued which may be during issued pursuant the month thereto as at pursuant close of the thereto month Total C. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A March 2019

Amount at close of the month