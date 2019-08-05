Log in
Xinhua Winshare Publshng&Med : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

0
08/05/2019 | 12:55am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy):

31/07/2019

To: Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer

Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co., Ltd.

Date Submitted

05/08/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code:

811

Description:

H SharesNo. of ordinary shares 441,937,100

Balance at close of preceding month

Par value (State currency)

RMB1.00

Authorised share capital (State currency)

RMB441,937,100.00

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

NilBalance at close of the month

441,937,100

RMB1.00

RMB441,937,100.00

(2) Stock code: 601811 (Shanghai

Stock Exchange)Balance at close of preceding monthDescription:A SharesNo. of ordinary shares 791,903,900

Par value (State currency)

RMB1.00

Authorised share capital (State currency)

RMB791,903,900.00

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

NilBalance at close of the month

791,903,900

RMB1.00

RMB791,903,900.00

2.

Preference SharesStock code:

Description:No. of preference shares

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3.

Other Classes of Shares

Par value (State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Stock code:

Description:No. of other classes of shares

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the monthTotal authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency):

Par value (State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

RMB1,233,841,000.00

II.

Movements in Issued Share CapitalBalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease) during the month

Balance at close of the month

No. of ordinary

1.

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approval date

(dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

(

/

/

)shares

(Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)shares

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

GrantedMovement during the monthExercised

(1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

441,937,100

Nil

441,937,100

Cancelled

shares

No of preference

No. of other

shares

classes of shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

No. of new shares

No. of new shares of

of issuer which may

issuer issued during

be issued pursuant

the month pursuant

thereto as at close of

thereto

the month

Nil

N/A

N/A

March 2019

(2)

791,903,900

Nil

791,903,900

LapsedNil

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)No. of new shares of issuer

Nominal value at close of preceding month

No. of new which may be

1.

( / / )

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

(

/ / )

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

(

/ / )

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

(

/ / )

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of nominal value

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

shares of issuer issued pursuant

issued during thereto as at

the month close of the

pursuant thereto month

Total B. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Nominal value at close of the month

Exercised during the monthConvertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

Class and description1.

Currency of amount outstandingAmount at close of preceding month

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Converted during the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of issuer

issuer issued

which may be

during

issued pursuant

the month

thereto as at

pursuant

close of the

thereto

month

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

March 2019

Amount at close of the month

Disclaimer

Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 04:54:05 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 10 380 M
EBIT 2019 1 200 M
Net income 2019 1 195 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 15,0x
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,33x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,23x
Capitalization 13 755 M
Chart XINHUA WINSHARE PUBLSHNG&MED CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Xinhua Winshare Publshng&Med Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XINHUA WINSHARE PUBLSHNG&M
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 15,36  HKD
Last Close Price 12,42  HKD
Spread / Highest target 23,6%
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miao Yang General Manager & Executive Director
Zhi Yong He Chairman
Zai Xiang Zhu Chief Financial Officer
Jun Luo Non-Executive Director
Hong Lan Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XINHUA WINSHARE PUBLSHNG&MED CO LTD18.26%1 557
ULTA BEAUTY37.65%19 701
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY28.31%12 916
NEXT48.48%9 203
GRANDVISION41.98%7 652
FIELMANN AG14.54%5 826
