Xinhua Winshare Publshng&Med : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy):
31/07/2019
To: Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co., Ltd.
Date Submitted
05/08/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code:
811
Description:
H Shares
No. of ordinary shares 441,937,100
Balance at close of preceding month
Par value (State currency)
RMB1.00
Authorised share capital (State currency)
RMB441,937,100.00
Increase/(decrease)
Nil
Balance at close of the month
441,937,100
RMB1.00
RMB441,937,100.00
Stock code: 601811 (Shanghai Stock Exchange)
Description: A Shares
No. of ordinary shares 791,903,900
Par value (State currency)
RMB1.00
Authorised share capital (State currency)
RMB791,903,900.00
Increase/(decrease)
Nil
Balance at close of the month
791,903,900
RMB1.00
RMB791,903,900.00
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency):
RMB1,233,841,000.00
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease) during the month
Balance at close of the month
No. of ordinary
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
441,937,100
Nil
441,937,100
March 2019
Amount at close of the month