Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Tech : Notification Letter

XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.*

新 彊 金 風 科 技 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

Stock Code: 02208

股份代號：02208

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

24 September 2019

Dear Non-registered holders (1),

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd.* (the "Company")

- Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at www.goldwindglobal.comand the HKExnews's website at http://www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communications by clicking "Investor Relations" on the home page of our website, then clicking the relevant title under "Announcements" and viewing them through Adobe® Reader® or browsing through the HKExnews's website.

If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communications, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and return it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "H Share Registrar") by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of the H Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.goldwindglobal.comor the HKExnews's website at http://www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please send an email to goldwind.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd.*

Ma Jinru

Company Secretary

Note : (1) This letter is addressed to Non-registered holders ("Non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

各位非登記持有人(1)：

新疆金風科技股份有限公司（「本公司」）

2019 年中期報告（「本次公司通訊文件」）之發佈通知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 的 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 （ www.goldwind.com.cn） 及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 （http://www.hkexnews.hk），歡迎瀏覽。請在本公司網站主頁按「投資者關係」一項，再在「公告」項下按下相關標題並使用 Adobe® Reader®開啟查閱或在香港交易所披露易網站瀏覽有關文件。

如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊文件之印刷本，請填妥在本函背面的申請表格，並使用隨附之郵寄標籤寄回本公司經香港中央證券登記 有限公司（「H 股股份過戶登記處」）（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票）。H 股股份過戶登記處地址為 香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。申請表格亦可於本公司網站（ www.goldwind.com.cn）或香港交易所披露易網站

（www.hkexnews.hk）內下載。

如對本函內容有任何疑問，請電郵至 goldwind.ecom@computershare.com.hk。

代 表

新 疆 金 風 科 技 股 份 有 限 公 司

公 司 秘 書

馬 金 儒

謹 啟

2019 年 9 月 24 日

附註：(1) 此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人（「非登記持有人」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時 向本公司發出通知，希望收到公司通訊）發出。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及所附申請表格。