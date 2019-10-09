Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry : ANNOUNCEMENT - DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - IN RELATION TO THE PROVISION OF GUARANTEE 0 10/09/2019 | 06:26am EDT Send by mail :

Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry Co., Ltd.* 新 疆 新 鑫 礦 業 股 份 有 限 公 司 (a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock code: 3833) ANNOUNCEMENT DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE PROVISION OF GUARANTEE PROVISION OF GUARANTEE On 8 October 2019, the Company, as a guarantor, entered into the Guarantee Agreement in favour of the Bank, pursuant to which the Company agreed to provide guarantee for the due performance of the repayment obligations of Hami Hexin to the Bank in the amount of RMB10 million in respect of the Commercial Bills Acceptance for the amount of RMB25 million granted by the Bank. Hami Hexin (a joint venture owned as to 50% equity interests by each of the Company and Qinghai Precious Metal) places a deposit of RMB5 million into the Bank as cash collateral for the Commercial Bills Acceptance. Each of the Company and Qinghai Precious Metal shall provide guarantee for the remaining balance of the Commercial Bills Acceptance in proportion to their respective equity holding in Hami Hexin. The Guarantee for RMB10 million provided by the Company is in proportion to its equity holding in Hami Hexin. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the Bank and its ultimate beneficial owner(s) are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons. - 1 - LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS As one of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined in Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules) in respect to the provision of the Guarantee, together with the amount of guarantees provided by the Company to the Creditors of Hami Hexin within 12 months from the date of the Guarantee Agreement, are in aggregate more than 5% but less than 25% and all other applicable percentage ratios are less than 5%, it constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but exempt from the Shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. Principal terms of the Guarantee Agreement Date: 8 October 2019 Parties: (1) the Company; and (2) the Bank. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the Bank and its ultimate beneficial owner(s) are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons. - 2 - Scope of the Commercial Bills Acceptance for the amount of RMB10 million Guarantee: and the interest, compound interest, penalty, liquidated damages, and expenses for realization of debt rights. The expenses for realization of debt rights include but are not limited to chaser fees, litigation costs, arbitration costs, security fees, travelling expenses, execution fees, assessment fees, auction fees, notarial fees, delivery fees, announcement fees, legal fees, etc. Term of the commencing from the effective date of the Guarantee Agreement up Guarantee: to two years after the expiry date of the repayment obligations under the Commercial Bills Acceptance Agreement Method of the joint and several liability Guarantee: EFFECTIVE DATE OF THE GUARANTEE AGREEMENT The Guarantee Agreement becomes effective when it is duly signed by the legal representative or authorized agent of both parties, and the parties' company seals have been duly affixed thereon. REASONS AND BENEFITS OF THE PROVISION OF GUARANTEE The Commercial Bills Acceptance granted to Hami Hexin by the Bank is RMB25 million, Hami Hexin places a deposit of RMB5 million into the Bank as cash collateral for the Commercial Bills Acceptance. The Guarantee provided by the Company, being RMB10 million, is in proportion to its equity interest in Hami Hexin. The other joint venture partner, Qinghai Precious Metal, has also agreed to provide guarantee for the repayment obligations of Hami Hexin to the Bank under the same terms and conditions. The Directors consider that the provision of the Guarantee can facilitate Hami Hexin meeting its financial needs in fulfilling its working capital requirements. The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) are of the view that the terms of the Guarantee Agreement are on normal commercial terms, are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole. - 3 - INFORMATION RELATING TO THE COMPANY, THE BANK AND HAMI HEXIN Information relating to the Company The Company is principally engaged in the mining, ore processing, smelting and refining of nickel, copper and other non-ferrous metals, which include cobalt and precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum and palladium. Information relating to Hami Hexin Hami Hexin is a company established in the PRC and is a joint venture of the Company and Qinghai Precious Metal. Each of the Company and Qinghai Precious Metal holds 50% equity interest in Hami Hexin. Hami Hexin is currently engaging in the development and production of the mineral resources in the Hami Tulaergen area, Xinjiang. Hami Hexin is not a connected person of the Company. Information relating to the Bank The Bank is a financial institution established in the PRC. LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS As one of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined in Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules) in respect to the provision of the Guarantee under the Guarantee Agreement, together with the amount of guarantees provided by the Company to the Creditors of Hami Hexin within 12 months from the date of the Guarantee Agreement, are in aggregate more than 5% but less than 25% and all other applicable percentage ratios are less than 5%, it constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but exempt from the Shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. - 4 - DEFINITIONS In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms shall have the following meanings: "Bank" Hami City Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.* ( 哈 密 市 商 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司), a financial institution established in the PRC "Board" the board of Directors "Commercial Bills the commercial bills acceptance for the amount of RMB25 Acceptance" million granted by the Bank to Hami Hexin under the Commercial Bills Acceptance Agreement "Commercial Bills the commercial bills acceptance agreement dated 8 October Acceptance 2019 entered into between the Bank and Hami Hexin in respect Agreement" of the Commercial Bills Acceptance "Company" Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry Co., Ltd.* ( 新 疆 新 鑫 礦 業 股 份 有 限 公 司), joint stock limited company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability, the H Shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange "Creditors" the Bank, Urumqi Mingyuan Sub-branch of China Construction Bank Co., Ltd.* ( 中 國 建 設 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司 烏 魯 木 齊 明 園 支 行) and Xinjiang District Branch of Bank of Communications Co., Ltd.* ( 交 通 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司) "Directors" directors of the Company "Guarantee" guarantee provided by the Company under the Guarantee Agreement "Guarantee the guarantee agreement dated 8 October 2019 entered into Agreement" between the Company and the Bank, pursuant to which the Company agrees to guarantee the repayment obligations of Hami Hexin to the Bank in the amount of RMB10 million in respective of the Commercial Bills Acceptance "Hami Hexin" Hami Hexin Mining Company Limited* ( 哈 密 和 鑫 礦 業 有 限 公 司), a limited liability company established in the PRC on 26 October 2006, which is held as to 50% by each of the Company and Qinghai Precious Metal - 5 - "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange "PRC" the People's Republic of China (for the purpose of this Announcement, excluding Hong Kong, Taiwan and the Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC) "Qinghai Precious Qinghai Western Precious Metal Company Limited* ( 青 海 西 Metal" 部 稀 貴 金 屬 有 限 公 司), a company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability "Shareholders" shareholders of the Company "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "%" per cent By order of the Board Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry Co., Ltd.* Zhang Junjie, Lam Cheuk Fai Joint Company Secretaries Xinjiang, the PRC, 9 October 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Guo Quan and Mr. Liu Jun; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Guohua, Mr. Shi Wenfeng, Mr. Zhou Chuanyou and Mr. Hu Chengye; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Hu Benyuan, Mr. Wang Lijin and Mr. Wong Yik Chung John. 