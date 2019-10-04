Xinte Energy : DELAY IN DISPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Log in
DELAY IN DISPATCH OF CIRCULAR

10/04/2019 | 04:47am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

XINTE ENERGY CO., LTD.

新特能源股份有限公司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1799)

XINTE ENERGY CO., LTD.

新特能源股份有限公司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1799)

DELAY IN DISPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to the announcement of Xinte Energy Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated 12 September 2019 in relation to the continuing connected transactions in respect of the Products Sales Framework Agreement (the "Announcement"). Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

As set out in the Announcement, it is expected that the Company will dispatch a circular (the "Circular") to the Shareholders on or before 4 October 2019 containing, among others, (i) further information on the transactions contemplated under the Products Sales Framework Agreement; (ii) the letter of advice from the Independent Financial Adviser; (iii) the recommendation from the Independent Board Committee; and (iv) the EGM notice.

As additional time is required for the Company to finalise certain information in the Circular, the Circular is expected to be dispatched on or before 25 October 2019.

By order of the Board

Xinte Energy Co., Ltd.

Zhang Jianxin

Chairman

Xinjiang, the PRC

4 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Mr. Zhang Jianxin, Mr. Yin Bo, Mr. Xia Jinjing as executive Directors; Mr. Zhang Xin, Ms. Guo Junxiang and Mr. Wang Shi as non-executive Directors; Mr. Qin Haiyan, Mr. Yang Deren and Mr. Wong, Yui Keung Marcellus as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Xinte Energy Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 08:46:14 UTC
