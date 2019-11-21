Xintela publ : Focus on commercial development

Read the newsletter by clicking here.

As our projects progress, it is important to ensure that we have the right competencies to take them towards commercialisation. We are therefore delighted to start the Autumn with two new employees who will strengthen the company's commercial team. Lina Boreson, with extensive experience from the pharmaceutical industry as, amongst other roles, Head of Marketing, has joined the team part-time as Head of Commercial Development. In this newsletter, Lina tells us more about herself, her experience and what she brings to Xintela. We have previously communicated that Rickard Mosell, one of Xintela's founders and who has extensive experience of business development, has taken on the role of Head of Business Development. Read BioStock's interview with Rickard Mosell in conjunction with the announcement of his appointment. Lina and Rickard build a strong team, with myself and our Chairman Greg Batcheller, focusing on commercialisation and business development.

We continue to strengthen our international presence by highlighting Xintela's projects and building relationships with important stakeholders in our fields of interest. We recently took part in a conference on cartilage repair, the ICRS World Congress, where we presented results from our stem cell therapy research and development. Also we participated in two partnering meetings; one in Skåne, Sweden with a focus on cancer where a number of international pharmaceutical companies participated; and BioJapan in Yokohama, where the focus was on regenerative medicine. BioJapan attracted participants from across the global pharmaceutical and biotech fields allowing us to broaden our networks and business contacts. Partnering meetings give us the possibility to inform and update on our activities with the goal to develop future collaborations and commercial deals.

Kindest regards,

Evy Lundgren-Åkerlund

CEO, Xintela AB