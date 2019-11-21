Xintela publ : Newsletter No.1

Click here to read the newsletter.

Welcome to Xintela's newsletter

Since our listing on First North in March 2016, Xintela has had an intense period and we have been working at a high tempo with our ongoing projects. In order to keep our investors and other stakeholders informed about the company and our development, we plan to publish newsletters periodically.

In our newsletters, we will present updates and more detailed information on our own work and on advances in the fields in which we are active. We will also summarise important events. It is our hope that you will find our newsletters interesting and that they will help to keep you updated on Xintela. We have already made great progress in 2016 and we intend to continue to advance at the same rate.

In this newsletter, we will update our readers regarding our study of the treatment of cartilage damage in horses. In addition, we will summarise our impressions from Xintela's recent participation in a conference in Japan.

It is also gratifying that Xintela has attracted attention in the media recently e.g. in the journal Entreprenör and on a New Zealand news page regarding horses and horse health. In this newsletter, you can also read a commentary about a publication in the international journal Molecular Therapy - Methods & Clinical Development, in which I am a co-author.

I hope that this and coming newsletters are both informative and useful for Xintela's shareholders and other followers.

