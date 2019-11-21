Log in
XINTELA AB (PUBL)

XINTELA AB (PUBL)

(XINT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed FIRST NORTH STOCKHOLM - 11/21 09:25:11 am
4.3 SEK   -0.92%
09:31aXINTELA PUBL : Focus on commercial development
PU
09:31aXINTELA PUBL : Newsletter No.1
PU
09:31aXINTELA PUBL : Newsletter December
PU
News 
News

Xintela publ : Newsletter No.1

11/21/2019 | 09:31am EST

Click here to read the newsletter.

Welcome to Xintela's newsletter

Since our listing on First North in March 2016, Xintela has had an intense period and we have been working at a high tempo with our ongoing projects. In order to keep our investors and other stakeholders informed about the company and our development, we plan to publish newsletters periodically.

In our newsletters, we will present updates and more detailed information on our own work and on advances in the fields in which we are active. We will also summarise important events. It is our hope that you will find our newsletters interesting and that they will help to keep you updated on Xintela. We have already made great progress in 2016 and we intend to continue to advance at the same rate.

In this newsletter, we will update our readers regarding our study of the treatment of cartilage damage in horses. In addition, we will summarise our impressions from Xintela's recent participation in a conference in Japan.

It is also gratifying that Xintela has attracted attention in the media recently e.g. in the journal Entreprenör and on a New Zealand news page regarding horses and horse health. In this newsletter, you can also read a commentary about a publication in the international journal Molecular Therapy - Methods & Clinical Development, in which I am a co-author.

I hope that this and coming newsletters are both informative and useful for Xintela's shareholders and other followers.

Kind regards

Evy Lundgren-Åkerlund

CEO, Xintela

Disclaimer

Xintela AB published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 14:30:02 UTC
