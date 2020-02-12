Log in
Xinyang Maojian : LAPSE OF SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT RELATING TO THE DISPOSAL OF SHARES BY THE SINGLE LARGEST SHAREHOLDER

02/12/2020 | 07:14am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

XINYANG MAOJIAN GROUP LIMITED

信 陽 毛 尖 集 團 有 限 公 司

(formerly known as China Zenith Chemical Group Limited 中國天化工集團有限公司)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 362)

LAPSE OF SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT RELATING TO THE DISPOSAL

OF SHARES BY THE SINGLE LARGEST SHAREHOLDER

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 16 April 2019 in relation to the Disposal (the ''Announcement''). Unless otherwise defined, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

The Company was recently informed by Mr. Chan that as the conditions precedent of the SPA have not been satisfied, pursuant to the terms of the SPA, the SPA has lapsed and is of no further effect and neither party to the SPA shall have any claim against each other save for any rights or obligations which may accrue prior to the lapse of the SPA.

The Board is of the view that the lapse of the SPA has no material adverse impact on the business operations and financial position of the Company and/or its subsidiaries.

By order of the Board

Xinyang Maojian Group Limited

Chan Yuk Foebe

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 12 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, Ms. Chan Yuk Foebe, Mr. Law Tze Ping Eric, Mr. Yu Defa and Mr. Chen Lei are the executive Directors and Mr. Ma Wing Yun Bryan, Mr. Tam Ching Ho and Mr. Hau Chi Kit are the independent non- executive Directors.

Disclaimer

China Zenith Chemical Group Ltd. published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 12:13:00 UTC
