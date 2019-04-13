Xinyi Glass : Green Vessel Starts Sailing

'Leading A Green New Life' - Xinyi Glass is always on the path to innovation and moving forward. For the purpose of enhancing export competitiveness, diversifying logistic channels, increasing loading capacity, shortening product delivery time and meeting the customers' demand for special containers, XYG has purchased its own special containers to ship by whole vessel, mainly for better transportation and delivery of glass and raw materials.

At 8:00 am, April 13, 2019, Xinyi Vessel, fully loaded with 715 TEUs, sailed from Humen port, China to Malacca Port, Malaysia. The maiden voyage of the Xinyi Vessel with its own containers has opened up a marine logistics route that belongs to XYG itself, marking the beginning of another great milestone of Xinyi Glass. The giant vessel of Xinyi Glass has started its sailing towards greater achievements.