Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.    0868   KYG9828G1082

XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LTD.

(0868)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 04/12
9.49 HKD   +0.74%
Xinyi Glass : Green Vessel Starts Sailing

0
04/13/2019 | 04:03am EDT

'Leading A Green New Life' - Xinyi Glass is always on the path to innovation and moving forward. For the purpose of enhancing export competitiveness, diversifying logistic channels, increasing loading capacity, shortening product delivery time and meeting the customers' demand for special containers, XYG has purchased its own special containers to ship by whole vessel, mainly for better transportation and delivery of glass and raw materials.

At 8:00 am, April 13, 2019, Xinyi Vessel, fully loaded with 715 TEUs, sailed from Humen port, China to Malacca Port, Malaysia. The maiden voyage of the Xinyi Vessel with its own containers has opened up a marine logistics route that belongs to XYG itself, marking the beginning of another great milestone of Xinyi Glass. The giant vessel of Xinyi Glass has started its sailing towards greater achievements.

Disclaimer

Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2019 08:02:01 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 704 M
EBIT 2019 4 710 M
Net income 2019 4 481 M
Debt 2019 5 047 M
Yield 2019 6,04%
P/E ratio 2019 8,47
P/E ratio 2020 7,10
EV / Sales 2019 2,41x
EV / Sales 2020 2,01x
Capitalization 37 701 M
Technical analysis trends XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 11,5  HKD
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ching Sai Tung Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yin Yee Lee Executive Chairman
Sik Yuen Lau Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ngan Ho Ng Non-Executive Director
Shing Kan Lee Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LTD.10.35%4 808
ASSA ABLOY30.95%23 466
SAINT-GOBAIN23.02%21 957
MASCO37.86%11 863
AGC INC14.88%7 824
TOTO LTD26.59%7 352
