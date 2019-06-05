Xinyi Glass : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities - May 2019
06/05/2019 | 10:33pm EDT
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/05/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
Xinyi Glass
Holdings Limited
Date Submitted
04/06/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 00868.hk
Description :
Ordinary shares
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
20,000,000,000
HK$01
HK$2,000,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
-
HK$0.1
Balance at close of the month
20,000,000,000
HKD0.1
HK$2,000,000,000
(2) Stock code :
00868.hk
Description :
Nil
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
2019 年 3 月
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
00868.hk
Description :
Not Applicable
No. of
Par value
Authorised share
preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
00868.hk
Description :
No applicable
No. of other
Par value
Authorised share
classes of
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
(State HK$2,000,000,000- currency) :
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
No. of other
(1)
(2)
shares
classes of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
4,007,343,847
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
617,000
Balance at close of
the month
4,007,960,847
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
No. of new shares of No. of new shares of
share option
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
scheme
the month pursuant
issued pursuant
including EGM
Movement during the month
thereto
thereto as at close of
approval date
the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1.Share
option
scheme
shareholders
Ordinary
0
617,00
0
0
617,000
18,494,800
shares
(15/01 /2015)
shares
(Note 1)
2.
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
3.
shares
(Note 1)
Total A.(Ordinary shares) 617,000 (Preference shares)
(Other class)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise
of options (State currency)
HKD2,967,770
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
> N/A
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
Nominal value
month
pursuant
Currency
at close of
Exercised
Nominal value
pursuant
thereto as at
Description of warrants
of nominal
preceding
during the
at close of the
thereto
close of the
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
month
month
month
month
1.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B. (Ordinary shares) NIL
(Preference shares) (Other class
)
