XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LTD.

(0868)
Xinyi Glass : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities - May 2019

06/05/2019 | 10:33pm EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/05/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Xinyi Glass

Holdings Limited

Date Submitted

04/06/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 00868.hk

Description :

Ordinary shares

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month 20,000,000,000

HK$01

HK$2,000,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

-

HK$0.1

Balance at close of the month

20,000,000,000

HKD0.1

HK$2,000,000,000

(2) Stock code : 00868.hk

Description :

Nil

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

2019 年 3 月

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

00868.hk

Description :

Not Applicable

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

00868.hk

Description :

No applicable

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State HK$2,000,000,000- currency) :

2019 年 3 月

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

4,007,343,847

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

617,000

Balance at close of

the month

4,007,960,847

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1.Share

option

scheme

shareholders

Ordinary

0

617,00

0

0

617,000

18,494,800

shares

(15/01 /2015)

shares

(Note 1)

2.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1) 3.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A.(Ordinary shares) 617,000 (Preference shares)

(Other class)

2019 年 3 月

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

HKD2,967,770

2019 年 3 月

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed > N/A

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) NIL

(Preference shares) (Other class)

2019 年 3 月

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 02:32:04 UTC
