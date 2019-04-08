Xinyi Solar : AGM CIRCULAR

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other independent professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares, you should at once hand this circular, together with the accompanying form of proxy, to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s).

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED

信 義 光 能 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00968)

DECLARATION OF FINAL DIVIDEND,

REPURCHASE MANDATE AND GENERAL MANDATE,

PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS

AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the annual general meeting of Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (the "Company") to be held at 21/F, Rykadan Capital Tower, No. 135 Hoi Bun Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 15 May 2019, at 9:30 a.m. is set forth in appendix III to this circular. Whether or not you are able to attend the annual general meeting, you are requested to complete the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong in accordance with the instructions printed thereon as soon as possible but in any event not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the annual general meeting of the Company (i.e. not later than Monday,13 May 2019 at 9:30 a.m. (Hong Kong time)) or any adjourned meeting. Completion and return of the accompanying form of proxy will not preclude you from subsequently attending and voting in person at the annual general meeting of the Company or any adjourned meeting should you so wish.