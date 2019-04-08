Log in
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 04/08
4.09 HKD   -0.97%
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Xinyi Solar : AGM CIRCULAR

0
04/08/2019 | 10:33pm EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other independent professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares, you should at once hand this circular, together with the accompanying form of proxy, to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s).

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED

信 義 光 能 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00968)

DECLARATION OF FINAL DIVIDEND,

REPURCHASE MANDATE AND GENERAL MANDATE,

PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS

AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the annual general meeting of Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (the "Company") to be held at 21/F, Rykadan Capital Tower, No. 135 Hoi Bun Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 15 May 2019, at 9:30 a.m. is set forth in appendix III to this circular. Whether or not you are able to attend the annual general meeting, you are requested to complete the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong in accordance with the instructions printed thereon as soon as possible but in any event not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the annual general meeting of the Company (i.e. not later than Monday,13 May 2019 at 9:30 a.m. (Hong Kong time)) or any adjourned meeting. Completion and return of the accompanying form of proxy will not preclude you from subsequently attending and voting in person at the annual general meeting of the Company or any adjourned meeting should you so wish.

9 April 2019

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

EXPECTED TIMETABLE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

Declaration of Final Dividend . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

Repurchase Mandate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

General Mandate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

Re-election of retiring Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

Proxy Arrangement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

Closure of register of members . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

Voting by way of a poll . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9

Responsibility statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9

APPENDIX I - EXPLANATORY STATEMENT FOR THE REPURCHASE

MANDATE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

10

APPENDIX II - INFORMATION OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED

TO BE RE-ELECTED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13

APPENDIX III - NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . .

17

− i −

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms and expressions shall have the following meanings:-

"acting in concert"

has the meaning ascribed thereto in the Takeovers Code;

"Annual General Meeting"

the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at 21/F,

Rykadan Capital Tower, No. 135 Hoi Bun Road, Kwun Tong,

Kowloon, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 15 May 2019, at 9:30

a.m. or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be);

"Articles"

the articles of association of the Company;

"associates"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules;

"Board"

the board of Directors;

"close associate(s)"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules;

"Companies Law"

the Companies Law, Cap. 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated

and revised) of the Cayman Islands, as amended from time to

time;

"core connected person(s)"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules;

"Company"

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (信義光能控股有限公司), an

exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with

limited liability on 11 January 2011, and the Shares of which

are listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 00968);

"Controlling Shareholders"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules and, in

the context of this circular, means the controlling

shareholders (as such term is defined under the Listing Rules)

of the Company, namely Xinyi Glass, Xinyi Glass (Hong

Kong), Xinyi Glass (BVI), Dr. LEE Yin Yee, B.B.S., Realbest

Investment Limited, Mr. TUNG Ching Bor, High Park

Technology Limited, Mr. TUNG Ching Sai, Copark

Investment Limited, Mr. LEE Sing Din, Telerich Investment

Limited, Mr. LI Ching Wai, Goldbo International Limited,

Mr. NG Ngan Ho, Linkall Investment Limited, Mr. LI Man

Yin, Perfect All Investments Limited, Mr. SZE Nang Sze,

Goldpine Limited, Mr. LI Ching Leung and Herosmart

Holdings Limited;

"Directors"

the directors of the Company;

− 1 −

DEFINITIONS

"Final Dividend"

means the proposed final dividend of 4.2 HK cents per Share

with an option to receive such final dividend in cash or in lieu

of cash by scrip dividend for the year ended 31 December

2018 payable to the Shareholders whose names appear on the

Register of Members on the Record Date;

"General Mandate"

the general mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors

to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and

otherwise deal with new Shares or to grant any offers,

agreements or options which would or might require Shares

to be issued, allotted or disposed of not exceeding 20% of the

total number of the Shares in issue as of the date of passing

the resolution approving the said mandate;

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries;

"Hong Kong"

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

People's Republic of China;

"Latest Practicable Date"

1 April 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the

printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information

for inclusion in this circular;

"Listing Rules"

The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange;

"Notice"

the notice dated 9 April 2019 convening the Annual General

Meeting as set forth on appendix III to this circular;

"Ordinary Resolutions"

the proposed ordinary resolutions in respect of the matters

referred to in the Notice;

"Record Date"

means Thursday, 23 May 2019;

"PRC"

The People's Republic of China;

"Register of Members"

the register of members of the Company;

"Registrar"

the branch share registrar of the Company, Computershare

Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716,

17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

Wanchai, Hong Kong;

"Repurchase Mandate"

the general mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors

to exercise the powers of the Company to purchase Shares up

to a maximum of 10% of the total number of the Shares in

issue as of the date of passing of the resolution approving the

said mandate;

− 2 −

DEFINITIONS

"SFO"

Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of

Hong Kong);

"Share(s)"

share(s) of HK$0.10 each in the issued share capital of the

Company;

"Shareholder(s)"

the registered holder(s) of the Share(s);

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited;

"Takeovers Codes"

The Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs;

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong;

"%"

per cent.;

"Xinyi Glass"

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (信義玻璃控股有限公司), a

company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited

liability on 25 June 2004 with all of its shares listed on the

main board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 00868) and

one of our Controlling Shareholders;

"Xinyi Glass (BVI)"

Xinyi Automobile Glass (BVI) Company Limited, a company

incorporated in the British Virgin Islands on 13 June 2002, a

wholly-owned subsidiary of Xinyi Glass and one of our

Controlling Shareholders;

"Xinyi Glass Group"

Xinyi Glass and its subsidiaries; and

"Xinyi Glass (Hong Kong)"

Xinyi Group (Glass) Company Limited (信義集團(玻璃)有限

公司), a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited

liability on 2 June 1989, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xinyi

Glass and one of our Controlling Shareholders.

− 3 −

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 02:32:05 UTC
