Xinyi Solar : AGM CIRCULAR
04/08/2019 | 10:33pm EDT
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED
信 義 光 能 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 00968)
DECLARATION OF FINAL DIVIDEND,
REPURCHASE MANDATE AND GENERAL MANDATE,
PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS
AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
A notice convening the annual general meeting of Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (the "
Company") to be held at 21/F, Rykadan Capital Tower, No. 135 Hoi Bun Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 15 May 2019, at 9:30 a.m. is set forth in appendix III to this circular. Whether or not you are able to attend the annual general meeting, you are requested to complete the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong in accordance with the instructions printed thereon as soon as possible but in any event not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the annual general meeting of the Company (i.e. not later than Monday,13 May 2019 at 9:30 a.m. (Hong Kong time)) or any adjourned meeting. Completion and return of the accompanying form of proxy will not preclude you from subsequently attending and voting in person at the annual general meeting of the Company or any adjourned meeting should you so wish.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
DEFINITIONS
In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms and expressions shall have the following meanings:-
"acting in concert"
has the meaning ascribed thereto in the Takeovers Code;
"Annual General Meeting"
the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at 21/F,
Rykadan Capital Tower, No. 135 Hoi Bun Road, Kwun Tong,
Kowloon, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 15 May 2019, at 9:30
a.m. or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be);
"Articles"
the articles of association of the Company;
"associates"
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules;
"Board"
the board of Directors;
"close associate(s)"
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules;
"Companies Law"
the Companies Law, Cap. 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated
and revised) of the Cayman Islands, as amended from time to
time;
"core connected person(s)"
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules;
"Company"
Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (
信義光能控股有限公司), an
exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with
limited liability on 11 January 2011, and the Shares of which
are listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 00968);
"Controlling Shareholders"
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules and, in
the context of this circular, means the controlling
shareholders (as such term is defined under the Listing Rules)
of the Company, namely Xinyi Glass, Xinyi Glass (Hong
Kong), Xinyi Glass (BVI), Dr. LEE Yin Yee, B.B.S., Realbest
Investment Limited, Mr. TUNG Ching Bor, High Park
Technology Limited, Mr. TUNG Ching Sai, Copark
Investment Limited, Mr. LEE Sing Din, Telerich Investment
Limited, Mr. LI Ching Wai, Goldbo International Limited,
Mr. NG Ngan Ho, Linkall Investment Limited, Mr. LI Man
Yin, Perfect All Investments Limited, Mr. SZE Nang Sze,
Goldpine Limited, Mr. LI Ching Leung and Herosmart
Holdings Limited;
"Directors"
the directors of the Company;
DEFINITIONS
"Final Dividend"
means the proposed final dividend of 4.2 HK cents per Share
with an option to receive such final dividend in cash or in lieu
of cash by scrip dividend for the year ended 31 December
2018 payable to the Shareholders whose names appear on the
Register of Members on the Record Date;
"General Mandate"
the general mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors
to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and
otherwise deal with new Shares or to grant any offers,
agreements or options which would or might require Shares
to be issued, allotted or disposed of not exceeding 20% of the
total number of the Shares in issue as of the date of passing
the resolution approving the said mandate;
"Group"
the Company and its subsidiaries;
"Hong Kong"
The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the
People's Republic of China;
"Latest Practicable Date"
1 April 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the
printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information
for inclusion in this circular;
"Listing Rules"
The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock
Exchange;
"Notice"
the notice dated 9 April 2019 convening the Annual General
Meeting as set forth on appendix III to this circular;
"Ordinary Resolutions"
the proposed ordinary resolutions in respect of the matters
referred to in the Notice;
"Record Date"
means Thursday, 23 May 2019;
"PRC"
The People's Republic of China;
"Register of Members"
the register of members of the Company;
"Registrar"
the branch share registrar of the Company, Computershare
Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716,
17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,
Wanchai, Hong Kong;
"Repurchase Mandate"
the general mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors
to exercise the powers of the Company to purchase Shares up
to a maximum of 10% of the total number of the Shares in
issue as of the date of passing of the resolution approving the
said mandate;
DEFINITIONS
"SFO"
Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of
Hong Kong);
"Share(s)"
share(s) of HK$0.10 each in the issued share capital of the
Company;
"Shareholder(s)"
the registered holder(s) of the Share(s);
"Stock Exchange"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited;
"Takeovers Codes"
The Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs;
"HK$"
Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong;
"%"
per cent.;
"Xinyi Glass"
Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (
信義玻璃控股有限公司), a
company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited
liability on 25 June 2004 with all of its shares listed on the
main board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 00868) and
one of our Controlling Shareholders;
"Xinyi Glass (BVI)"
Xinyi Automobile Glass (BVI) Company Limited, a company
incorporated in the British Virgin Islands on 13 June 2002, a
wholly-owned subsidiary of Xinyi Glass and one of our
Controlling Shareholders;
"Xinyi Glass Group"
Xinyi Glass and its subsidiaries; and
"Xinyi Glass (Hong Kong)"
Xinyi Group (Glass) Company Limited (
信義集團( 玻璃) 有限
公司), a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited
liability on 2 June 1989, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xinyi
Glass and one of our Controlling Shareholders.
